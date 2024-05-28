Russell Brand shares insights one month into being a Christian: 'Sense of peace'

Actor Russell Brand took to social media on Monday to detail his Christian experience one month after he announced he was getting baptized.

"I've been a Christian a month now and it's been a big change," he posted to X. "Not that I've entirely changed as a person, of course I haven't, but I've taken on a lot of new concepts and it changes you to accept that it's not like you're in a game show and by doing really, really good things you can get redeemed."

"No, repentance, to repent, means that you have to continually change and acknowledge that I am in a battle against myself," he added. "That I need to surrender myself to an ever-present eternal and accessible Jesus. That mercy is something that's been given to me, been granted to me, that I live with through love, not something that I can sort of win or achieve by doing good deeds."

The famous actor, comedian and podcast host said his Christianity has brought him incredible people and literature, as well as a "sense of peace."

"When I am in doubt, I feel the instruction there is accessible and I know what I am supposed to do and when I don't do what I am supposed to do, that is even clearer. When I feel myself being selfish or inconsiderate or putting myself first or not thinking about how I can be better to other people, it is as if there is an inner illumination available to me now."

During his initial announcement about his baptism, Brand remarked on how it seems that other people are also turning to Christianity as the modern world loses meaning, criticizing deteriorating value systems and institutions.

"I love the simplicity of the idea of God coming to Earth as a man to experience what it is to be human and to sacrifice himself because that is the only sacrifice that could bring us home, that could give us the opportunity for redemption," he said.

"I like the idea, when I am in prayer and in communion just alone, that there is a figure available, wounded and coronated, available to me," he added. "In my failings, in my failures and in my fallibility, there is strength to be broken. Not just broken by life in the sense, it is rearing and exhausting, but to be broken in the same way that you have to train an animal to behave itself, to be broken into better conduct. It is a beautiful journey to go on."

Months after he became the subject of a formal investigation into his alleged sexual misconduct, Brand told his audience he had begun reading the Bible as well as the works of Christian philosopher C.S. Lewis.

In January, Brand posted a video of himself to X in which he wore a cross, explaining he wore it because Christianity and the figure of Christ were "inevitably becoming more important as I become more familiar with suffering, purpose, self, and not self."

He encouraged his Christian followers online to share their experiences with him as well.

"I know there is so much more to learn and I am so excited to learn more from you and for us to learn together," he concluded in his video. "Let me know where your journey is taking you."

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.