Rubio tells 'The Story' China presents the most serious challenge to US since World War II

Senate Foreign Relations Committee member Sen. Marco Rubio predicts China will ‘lure’ U.S. into a deal under Biden administration on ‘The Story.’

TRACE GALLAGHER: In a year, the number of Americans that believe China is enemy number one has doubled. How significant is that to you?

MARCO RUBIO: I think it means the message has gotten through that we face a tremendous challenge with the Chinese on every level. I mean they’re that challenging us technologically, militarily, industrially, geopolitically. You can’t point to an area where we are not being challenged by them. I think it’s the most comprehensive and serious challenge the country has faced since the Second World War We don’t want it to be a shooting war, it should never be one, but it is a geopolitical and economic competition, a serious one. One that if we lose, we’ll lose in a world dominated by a repressive Communist regime.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW