Rubio tells 'The Story' China presents the most serious challenge to US since World War II
Senate Foreign Relations Committee member warns if we lose to China the world will be dominated by the Communist regime
Senate Foreign Relations Committee member Sen. Marco Rubio predicts China will ‘lure’ U.S. into a deal under Biden administration on ‘The Story.’
TRACE GALLAGHER: In a year, the number of Americans that believe China is enemy number one has doubled. How significant is that to you?
MARCO RUBIO: I think it means the message has gotten through that we face a tremendous challenge with the Chinese on every level. I mean they’re that challenging us technologically, militarily, industrially, geopolitically. You can’t point to an area where we are not being challenged by them. I think it’s the most comprehensive and serious challenge the country has faced since the Second World War We don’t want it to be a shooting war, it should never be one, but it is a geopolitical and economic competition, a serious one. One that if we lose, we’ll lose in a world dominated by a repressive Communist regime.
CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW