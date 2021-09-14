Ron Johnson: Mainstream media, social media 'aiding and abetting' Biden disasters

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., blasted the mainstream media on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, for "aiding and abetting" the Biden administration as crises - including on the southern border - have intensified over the first nine months of his presidency.

RON JOHNSON: [Biden] is the root cause of this problem, but he’s been aided and abetted by the mainstream media and social media who are covering up for them. They’ve enabled all of these disasters, and so the accountability has to come in November of 2022. I wish it would come sooner than that but it does not look like this administration is changing course whatsoever, and of course, they are all concerned about COVID, doing a miserable job quite honestly, managing it, but they are completely unconcerned about people with COVID coming across the border. … This is a crisis caused by President Biden, by his policies, and the accountability has got to come in November 2022 sweep Democrats from power.

I can’t describe how frustrating it is that the mainstream media won’t cover this. … They'll be covering up for Afghanistan, probably already are, calling President Biden a profile in courage. This is the mainstream media's fault as well.

