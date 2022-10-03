Ron DeSantis on the media politicizing Hurricane Ian: Floridians are 'really sick of the nonsense'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to comments from Vice President Kamala Harris and the politicization from the mainstream media over Hurricane Ian on "Hannity."

RON DESANTIS: I think she [Kamala Harris] is trying to play identity politics with a storm, and a natural disaster. I think it’s ridiculous. And honestly, we had the FEMA administrator in Florida with us, and she threw cold water on that, so that is not going to happen. It’s totally not appropriate. You don’t have to politicalize every single tragedy in this country. And I think people – I tell you in Florida are really sick of the nonsense.

They just want people to be helped, they want everyone to band together, they want us to get these communities back on our feet. So, that’s what we’re doing in Florida. And Sean, it's also, the impacts spanned all demographics, all income levels. Sanibel has some very wealthy people. They also have blue collar people. You have other communities, different race, different ethnicities. Who cares? We just want to make sure people have a chance to get back on their feet and get moving forward again.

