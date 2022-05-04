Former CBS abortion reporter flips out over Roe v Wade leak: 'F--- you' to those who said I was overreacting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Now that she’s no longer an objective reporter on the "abortion access" beat at CBS and works for Planned Parenthood, Kate Smith is letting all her passionate opinions on abortion out into the open.

In a recent hyperbolic Twitter rant, Smith raged against the leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion on abortion, offering a charming "f— you" to those readers who ever doubted her opinion that Roe v Wade could be dismantled.

On Monday, the newly hired senior director of news content at Planned Parenthood opened up an expletive-adorned Twitter thread in response to the SCOTUS draft. She began by saying, "A big, hearty ‘f--- you’ to everyone who said I was overreacting by saying this could happen."

Smith then explained that conservatives were planning on doing this all along and that she and other pro-abort people were just paying attention: "We weren’t overreacting, we were reacting to what they were telling us they were going to do."

Smith then ramped up the fearmongering, tweeting that abortion is just the beginning on the conservative agenda. Soon they’ll come after "birth control."

"This isn’t a ‘told ya so’ tweet. This is a ‘you better listen when I tell you that birth control and virtually everything else is next’ tweet," she wrote.

The former CBS reporter also made an observation about Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing, saying it spelled out what the court would be aiming for. "Amy Coney Barrett refused to say whether she thought IVF was constitutional during her confirmation hearings. She refused to say whether Griswold v CT was correctly decided," she tweeted.

"These aren’t hypotheticals. Your rights are on the line. NOW," she wrote, concluding her rant.

Some conservatives pointed out how biased Smith sounded for someone who used to claim to be an objective reporter. Senior writer at RealClearInvestigations Mark Hemingway tweeted, "Just as a reminder, until recently this person had a job covering abortion full-time o[n] a major news network."

"At the time of [Barrett]'s confirmation, Kate Smith was employed by CBS News under the pretext of being an objective journalist. Weird," The Spectator contributor Stephen L. Miller pointed out.

Daily Caller correspondent Henry Rodgers tweeted, "Lol. CBS news reporter? Or activist?"

"Gotta love how Kate was supposedly a reporter for CBS freaking News," tweeted NewsBusters Managing Editor Curtis Houck. "Kate Smith is one of the best examples of how too many D.C. and New York journalists are actually just liberal activists with a laptop."

Smith’s outburst should come as no surprise. In July 2021, after quitting CBS, she declared she would be more "candid" about her opinions.

"Now that I’m not a reporter I can be candid about my own opinions on reproductive rights," she claimed, and then immediately gave a strong opinion. "I’ll say this: With or without Roe v Wade access to abortion is disappearing across the South and Midwest for low income women. And it’s happening more or less under the radar," she declared.