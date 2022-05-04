Expand / Collapse search
AP reporter mocks Founding Fathers over possible end to Roe v. Wade: 'Wish we had some founding mothers'

'Is the great experiment working for you?'

By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
A reporter for the Associated Press took to Twitter to mock America's Founding Fathers this week, presumably tying their formulation of the three branches of government to his being distraught over the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion showing Roe v. Wade could be overturned.

"So democracy works like this: Three supposedly equal branches of government. One with term limits, one without and one where voters have no say with lifetime appointments. Is the great experiment working for you?" Brendan Farrington wrote in a Tuesday tweet.

"Honestly, I respect our founding fathers, (wish we had some founding mothers) I keep a copy of the Constitution in my laptop bag. What else would we take as absolute from someone 250 years ago? Your health? Advice about how to get along with your spouse? Financial advice?" the liberal reporter added.

MSNBC GUEST CALLS THE FOUNDING FATHERS 'RACIST JERK FACES' WHO DIDN'T BELIEVE IN WOMEN'S RIGHTS

Christina Pushaw shared a screenshot of a tweet by AP reporter Brendan Farrington on May 4, 2022 criticizing the founding fathers because of the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion pointing to the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade. (Screenshot/Twitter)

FORMER CBS REPORTER FLIPS OUT OVER ROE V WADE LEAK: ‘F--- YOU’ TO THOSE WHO SAID I WAS OVERREACTING

"How about Freedom of the Press and the First Amendment? Do those concepts need a little freshening up, a little modernizing?" former Trump official Michael Caputo wrote in response. 

The tweet was flagged by Christina Pushaw, the press secretary to Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who previously criticized Farrington for a heavily scrutinized story last summer that implied the governor was promoting the drug Regeneron to fight the coronavirus because a Chicago-based hedge fund that donated to a political committee that supported him also owned shares of the company. 

Farrington's tweets are currently protected.

"Declaration of Independence" - detail of the painting by John Trumbell.  Undated color slide.

Farrington's response to the leaked draft opinion fell in line with the tidal wave of other liberals and media figures distraught over the potential end to Roe v. Wade. 

Many railed against the document, describing it as "absolutely appalling," and claimed it was a sign of what was to come if Republicans returned to power.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn and Brian Flood contributed to this report.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.