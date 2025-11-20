Rob Gronkowski helps deliver $1M surprise to small-town Arkansas high school for football stadium makeover

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A school in rural southwest Arkansas got the surprise of a lifetime when NFL legend Rob Gronkowski showed up holding a check for $1 million.

Dierks High School, located in a town of roughly 900 people, won T-Mobile’s Friday Night 5G Lights competition, a nationwide contest where schools compete for votes to win a full football stadium makeover. This year, over 8 million votes were cast.

"This is what it's all about, man, giving back to the community, giving back to the kids," Gronkowski told "Fox & Friends" host Steve Doocy at the ceremony last Friday.

The students won by rallying their town, state, and even landing celebrity support to get the most votes in the nation. Figures like former Arkansas and NFL running back Darren McFadden, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and comedian Jeff Foxworthy supported the Dierks team. T-Mobile described the school’s win as an "underdog" story.

"In a microcosm of what makes small-town America special, the community of 900 rallied together to scrap, hustle and inspire people across the world to join its cause," said T-Mobile in a statement.

NFL STAR BIJAN ROBINSON PRAISES TRAVIS KELCE, TAYLOR SWIFT AS ENGAGEMENT MAKES WAVES: 'HUGE FOR THEM'

ROB GRONKOWSKI DEBATES THE GREATEST CATCH FROM HIS PLAYING CAREER

"After securing nearly 2 million votes, Dierks joins 2024 winner Inola, Oklahoma as proof that determination and hard work can catapult the biggest underdog to victory."

The four-time Super Bowl champion’s appearance at the school was a complete surprise. He walked onto the stage with the enlarged check to a sudden roar of applause.

Gronkowski told "Fox & Friends" host Steve Doocy he knows how energizing even small donations can be for a school.

"I do remember when we got new jerseys in high school, and it was one of the coolest feelings of all time. It made you want to play better, made you wanna go out there and give it your all," Gronkowski said.

JETS PLAYER WOUNDED IN NEW YORK CITY SHOOTING BREATHING ON HIS OWN, SOCIAL MEDIA POST SAYS

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"These kids are [going to] be so pumped—a million dollars to build a new field, like with whatever upgrades that they want."

With the money, Dierks will rebuild its aging football field and stadium. T-Mobile will host a tailgate party revealing the upgrades in 2026.