Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York Jets

Jets player wounded in New York City shooting breathing on his own, social media post says

Boyd was shot and wounded in New York City

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Jets player Kris Boyd shot in NYC, manhunt underway Video

Jets player Kris Boyd shot in NYC, manhunt underway

Retired NYPD Lt. Darrin Porcher joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the search for the suspect who shot Jets cornerback Kris Boyd and Zohran Mamdani’s meeting with the NYPD commissioner over crime policy.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Jets player Kris Boyd is starting to breathe on his own days after he was shot in the abdomen during an early morning incident in Midtown Manhattan, a social media post read.

A picture posted to Boyd’s Instagram Stories provided the latest update about the veteran cornerback and special teams player.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kris Boyd during an NFL game

Houston Texans cornerback Kris Boyd (17) during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium on Sept. 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Troy Taormina/Imagn Images)

"God is real. God is powerful," the post read. "I’m sorry I have no words at the moment … Just grateful! I’m coming along, starting to breathe on my own now. Sincerely appreciate everyone."

The update came after Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Boyd was "upbeat" in their recent conversation.

"That’s what eases my mind, is that he’s in good spirits," Glenn told reporters during his media availability ahead of the team’s Week 12 game against the Baltimore Ravens. "His wife and his kid, they’re in good spirits and he will walk away from this just fine."

Boyd was listed in critical but stable condition. Glenn said he didn’t have a timeline for when Boyd could possibly be released from the hospital.

"Don’t know just yet," the coach said. "But I will say this, just talking to him, he felt really upbeat. And again, that’s what gives me comfort, that he feels like that and he’s talking that way."

Aaron Glenn calls plays on the sideline

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

EX-NFL PLAYER OFFERS WARNING ABOUT NEW YORK CITY AFTER JETS CORNERBACK IS REPORTEDLY WOUNDED IN SHOOTING

The NYPD released photos of a suspect wanted in the shooting. Authorities didn’t identify the man by name.

"The sought individual is described as male, medium complexion," police said. "He was last seen wearing a black cap, black sweatshirt, black pants, multi-colored sneakers, and carrying a black bookbag."

Glenn said Boyd had been on his mind "a ton" since the incident.

"The first thing I thought about, he just had a kid," Glenn said. "And I’m thinking about his wife, I’m thinking about his kid and I want to make sure that he’s OK. And that’s the only thing that really went through my mind.

"There’s a process to this, which I won’t get into, but I’m happy at the fact that he’s going to come out of this thing really, really well."

Kris Boyd at training camp in July 2025

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd takes part in an NFL football training camp, July 23, 2025, in Florham Park, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Boyd signed with the Jets in the offseason. He suffered an injury during training camp and has been on the injured reserve since August.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue