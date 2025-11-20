Jets player wounded in New York City shooting breathing on his own, social media post says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Jets player Kris Boyd is starting to breathe on his own days after he was shot in the abdomen during an early morning incident in Midtown Manhattan, a social media post read.

A picture posted to Boyd’s Instagram Stories provided the latest update about the veteran cornerback and special teams player.

"God is real. God is powerful," the post read. "I’m sorry I have no words at the moment … Just grateful! I’m coming along, starting to breathe on my own now. Sincerely appreciate everyone."

The update came after Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Boyd was "upbeat" in their recent conversation.

"That’s what eases my mind, is that he’s in good spirits," Glenn told reporters during his media availability ahead of the team’s Week 12 game against the Baltimore Ravens. "His wife and his kid, they’re in good spirits and he will walk away from this just fine."

Boyd was listed in critical but stable condition. Glenn said he didn’t have a timeline for when Boyd could possibly be released from the hospital.

"Don’t know just yet," the coach said. "But I will say this, just talking to him, he felt really upbeat. And again, that’s what gives me comfort, that he feels like that and he’s talking that way."

The NYPD released photos of a suspect wanted in the shooting. Authorities didn’t identify the man by name.

"The sought individual is described as male, medium complexion," police said. "He was last seen wearing a black cap, black sweatshirt, black pants, multi-colored sneakers, and carrying a black bookbag."

Glenn said Boyd had been on his mind "a ton" since the incident.

"The first thing I thought about, he just had a kid," Glenn said. "And I’m thinking about his wife, I’m thinking about his kid and I want to make sure that he’s OK. And that’s the only thing that really went through my mind.

"There’s a process to this, which I won’t get into, but I’m happy at the fact that he’s going to come out of this thing really, really well."

Boyd signed with the Jets in the offseason. He suffered an injury during training camp and has been on the injured reserve since August.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.