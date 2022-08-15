Retired San Diego Border Patrol agent slams DHS Secretary Mayorkas for lying about the border

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A retired San Diego Border Patrol agent said Monday the southern border is "completely wide open".

JJ Carrell joined "Fox & Friends First" to share why Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is "lying to the American public" when he says that the border is closed.

"There is minimal law enforcement or proactive activity from Border Patrol on the border," he told Griff Jenkins, calling it a "complete and utter lie."

Carrell contrasted the Biden administration's border policies to the Trump administration when the border was "controlled" and "on the tipping point of being completely locked down."

"During his last month of his (Trump's) presidency, there was anywhere from 150 to 500 individuals arrested nightly in a 24-hour period. That's nothing over 2,000 miles. The day that President Biden took office, that number jumped to over 5,000. Right now, DHS is saying that over 7,000 people are being arrested every day."

Carrell concluded by stating that the border crossings are at a "historic" high.

"Let's say that we're at 2.5 million going into the fiscal year 2022-2023. That means that there's another 2.5 that have gotten by. So we're over 4 million people entering our country in the last year alone."

The border crisis has intensified over the past year, as massive groups of migrants are apprehended at the border in record amounts. Border patrol numbers state that more than 1.6 million encounters took place in fiscal year 2021, the highest number ever recorded.

Jenkins reported San Diego County has become the "epicenter" for fentanyl trafficking, with deaths from the drug jumping from 33 in 2016 to 817 in 2021 in that area.