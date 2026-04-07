Resurfaced video shows Gavin Newsom's wife fearing young men 'moving to the right' online

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gov. Gavin Newsom's, D-Calif., wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, expressed concern that boys were "moving to the right" by spending time online in a resurfaced clip.

"We all know, I think, or increasingly are realizing that boys are moving away from sort of the more progressive... boys that spend time online are moving a little bit—I’m trying not to be political here—but are moving to the right," she said at the Common Sense Summit on Kids and Families last May.

Newsom described her son speaking to her Republican father about social media influencer Andrew Tate and called the situation "scary."

NEWSOM’S WIFE SAYS EVANGELICALS ARE ‘PULLING US BACK AS A COUNTRY’ IN RESURFACED CLIP

"We're like one of the most progressive households and our son is confused and asking all these questions," Newsom said.

She said at the time that her husband's administration was working on legislation to stop kids from "going down this rabbit hole" of controversial narratives such as gender dynamics.

GAVIN NEWSOM'S WIFE SCOLDS REPORTERS AT PLANNED PARENTHOOD FUNDING BILL SIGNING CEREMONY

"[W]e're working on legislation to hold tech companies accountable and help them be a force for good in our kids and families' lives, to really provide all the best-in-class resources and support for youth so that they don't go down this rabbit hole of very, very dangerous and limiting narratives around ultimately what it means to be girl and what it means to be a boy," she said.

In a comment to Fox News Digital, a Newsom spokesperson released a statement offering background on her comments.

"Right now, many boys and young men are learning about relationships and communication skills through the digital world," the statement said. "There are corners of social media, including self-described misogynists, that are normalizing the disrespect of women, which in turn can shift into harassment and violence towards girls and women. The First Partner was referencing that we must hold tech companies accountable for ensuring the safety and wellbeing of children, who are engaging with a lot of this content."

The First Partner of California referred to a series of bills Gov. Newsom signed in October regarding online protections for children, including break reminders for minors and age verification to prevent kids from "accessing inappropriate or dangerous content online."

LEFTISTS ARE AFRAID THAT BOYS WILL GROW TO BE MEN. THEY THINK THAT’S BAD

Newsom's wife has been garnering attention for her past controversial comments over the last few months. Most recently, X users shared a clip last week of Jennifer Siebel Newsom describing how she gave her sons dolls to play with to push back against gender roles.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I've given our boys dolls, even if they tear the head off," Newsom said. "I've given them dolls to learn that care and caregiving is not just an activity that's reserved for women, but that it's also an activity that is a responsibility of men."