Rep. Jared Moskowitz: We have to figure out how to solve our spending problem
Democratic lawmaker addresses solving government debt
Florida Democrat Rep. Jared Moskowitz joined Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds to find common ground on government spending on "Special Report."
REP. JARED MOSKOWITZ: I think on a bipartisan basis, no one wants to see the United States default on their debt. When the American people get a credit card bill at their house, they have 30 days to pay the credit card bill.
Look, I do think obviously we have to curtail our spending. I think that's something we should figure out. We can't continue to run up the deficit. 36, 37, $38 trillion. Look, on a bipartisan basis, we spent all this money. On a bipartisan basis, we could figure out how to solve that problem.