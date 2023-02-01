Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Rep. Jared Moskowitz: We have to figure out how to solve our spending problem

Democratic lawmaker addresses solving government debt

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Rep. Jared Moskowitz: No one wants to see the US fall under debt Video

Rep. Jared Moskowitz: No one wants to see the US fall under debt

 Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds and Florida Democrat Rep. Jared Moskowitz find common ground on government spending on 'Special Report.'

Florida Democrat Rep. Jared Moskowitz joined Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds to find common ground on government spending on "Special Report." 

HOW A GROUP OF DEMOCRATS AND REPUBLICANS COULD BYPASS MCCARTHY AND LIFT THE DEBT CEILING 

REP. JARED MOSKOWITZ: I think on a bipartisan basis, no one wants to see the United States default on their debt. When the American people get a credit card bill at their house, they have 30 days to pay the credit card bill.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Look, I do think obviously we have to curtail our spending. I think that's something we should figure out. We can't continue to run up the deficit. 36, 37, $38 trillion. Look, on a bipartisan basis, we spent all this money. On a bipartisan basis, we could figure out how to solve that problem.  