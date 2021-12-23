Raymond Arroyo reflects on his Biden administration grievances from 2021

Raymond Arroyo channeled his inner Frank Costanza from "Seinfeld" to slam the Biden administration and cancel culture Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."

Arroyo began his monologue by discussing a fictitious holiday from "Seinfeld" called "Festivus," where one airs grievances on Dec. 23.

"Now, while I completely reject this pagan tradition, as the year comes to an end, I will avail myself of the airing of grievances because I've got a lot of problems too," Arroyo said on the cusp of Christmas Eve.

President Biden's decisions caused a lot of problems in 2021, Arroyo said.

"When he came into office, the president overturned Trump's Remain in Mexico policy. He threatened to end Title 42 — that's the health measure that allowed agents to turn migrants away at the border — and he stopped construction of the wall," he continued. "Well, less than a year later, Biden has found some border policies that work."

The policies that helped the border crisis were the same ones he tried to reverse, he noted.

"Congratulations!" he said.

"This little experiment at the border, by the way, saw more than 1.7 million migrants cross illegally this year," Arroyo added. "That's an all-time high, and those are only the ones the border agents encountered."

Arroyo criticized those who prioritize refugees and migrants over U.S. veterans, who are left out in the proverbial cold.

"When ‘The Ingraham Angle' discovered a tent encampment on the streets of Los Angeles, a village of homeless vets unable to get into a facility donated for them, we were naturally enraged," he said. "And while the vets can now camp on the grounds of the facility, they are still outdoors and not in permanent housing. Meanwhile, Afghan refugees and illegal immigrants are housed at taxpayer expense in places like the … Hyatt Regency Hotel."

Arroyo raised the media's alleged misinformation campaign.

"The American people are not stupid," he said. "They can see what's going on — trying to convince them that inflation is good for us. And Joe Biden is the man he was 20 years ago. It is not working guys, not on any level."

Lastly, Arroyo slammed cancel culture, saying no words should be "unforgivable."

"I'm also aggrieved by the faux outrage and vindictiveness hurled at those who dared to speak their minds this year," he said. "Whether it was Dave Chappelle, J.K. Rowling, Sharon Osbourne, Gina Carano, or 'The Bachelor's' Chris Harrison. Each of them suffered for speech, thinking freely and daring to express ideas, especially unpopular ones, should not get people canceled. No words should be unforgivable. In fact, it's the nature of art to contradict the status quo and get us to think differently."