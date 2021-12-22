Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Biden administration's border crisis 'making America more dangerous': Brnovich

The Arizona attorney general described the reality of the southern border crisis

By Graham Colton | Fox News
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich warns of dire consequences of Biden's border crisis on 'Hannity.'

Arizona Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich criticized President Biden's "failed" immigration policies Tuesday on "Hannity."

"Every time you think … we've hit rock bottom, something else happens," he said. "There's a record amount of people flooding into this country this year. Just last week, our office was involved in a record amount of fentanyl seized. Americans are dying. Our cities are more dangerous as a result of the failed Biden administration's policies."

SAUDI ARABIAN 'POTENTIAL TERRORIST' NABBED AT US-MEXICO BORDER; TIES TO YEMENI SUBJECTS OF INTEREST, FEDS SAY

Cartels "have seized operational control" of the southern border, Brnovich said, adding that Arizona has seized more than 6 million fentanyl pills over the past week alone. 

Such pills are flooding "this entire country," he continued.

"People are going to die," he said.

Biden is at the "apex" of his constitutional and statutory power when managing the border, Brnovich said. 

Figures from the terror watch list have been apprehended and a Saudi Arabian "potential terrorist" with ties to Yemeni "subjects of interest" was stopped at the southern border earlier in December, according to U.S. Border Patrol.

    President Joe Biden speaks about the omicron variant of the coronavirus. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

    A Texas state trooper and border patrol officer inspect a migrant involved in a smuggling case.  (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

    Mark Kelly speaks at a Senate Finance Committee hearing. (Photo by Mandel Ngan-Pool/Getty Images)

"This is a real catastrophe. It's not global warming," he said. "This is the manmade disaster. The Biden administration and his enablers like Cartel [Sen. Mark] Kelly have brought this on our country. People are going to die as a result of the failed Biden administration's policies."

"Shame on the Biden administration. Shame on … Cartel [Kelly]. And that's why we have to continue to fight," he said. 

Brnovich sued over the failure to construct a border wall and deport criminals, he said.

As they did due to the "abject failure" of Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan, he said, "Americans will die" as a result of Biden's border mismanagement. 

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.