Rachel Levine praises gender clinic pushing biological sex revisionism, referring to moms as 'egg producer'

Admiral Rachel Levine, assistant secretary for health for the Department of Health and Human Services, praised an Alaska gender clinic which promoted revisionist ideas about biological sex, including eliminating the word mother from K-12 science classes.

Levine visited the Identity Alaska on August 6, stating, "These inspiring people work tirelessly to create a more equitable future, where all those living in the U.S. have equal access to lifesaving medical care."

Identity Alaska actively promotes radical ideas about biological sex in its resources section called "gender-inclusive biology."

The gender-inclusive biology curriculum – catered for science teachers – recommended "child-friendly definitions" of terms relating to gender and sexuality.

CA PRESCHOOL TEACHER BLASTS 'INNOCENCE,' SAYS TODDLERS SHOULD BE TAUGHT 'QUEERNESS,' SEXUALITY IN CLASSROOM

It said kids as young as kindergarten should learn about how doctors "assign" the gender to babies by making a "guess" and also included guidance on how to speak to the age group about sexual attraction.

It recommended teachers inform students about "using accurate language for body parts and functions without assuming that there are only two sexes and that everyone within a particular sex is the same. It’s important to be able to communicate about our bodies in accurate ways."

The lesson guides call to strike the word "mother" from discussions about reproduction, referring to them as a "gestational parent," "birth parent," "egg producer" or "carrier."

HOSPITAL INSIDER WARNS TRANS KIDS ON HORMONES FREQUENTING ER FOR HARMING THEMSELVES IN CRY FOR HELP

Instead of saying, "when the mom gives birth," the terms should be "when the baby exists the womb."

Similarly, a child shouldn't be told they have genes from their mom and dad. Instead, it should be phrased as, "You received a mix of genes from sperm and egg."

The gender-inclusive curriculum goes so far as to recommend avoiding the biological sex terms – male and female, including when referring to hormones produced.

BIDEN ADMIN 'WEAPONIZING' FEDERAL AGENCY TO BLOCK PARENTS' EFFORTS AT REMOVING 'PORNOGRAPHY' FROM SCHOOLS

Instead of "male hormones" and "female hormones," the correct terminology would be using the terms "testosterone or estrogen," according to the guidelines. Likewise, "male reproductive organs" should be spiked and with only "penis and testicles."

The correct terminology for men and women is also "those with ovaries" and "those with testicles."

Language such as "Men should check their testicles regularly for lumps" should be removed, and supplanted with "Testicle-having people should check them regularly for lumps."

HHS and the gender clinic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The guide's intention appears to be to facilitate a social justice agenda. Accordingly, it said teachers should focus their biology lessons on being "anti-oppression."

"Examine how science has been used as a tool to fight oppression," the guide said. "Lessons highlight and challenge oppression in current and historical science practices."

In order to avoid being offensive with scientific language, the guide provided three solutions.

If a classroom textbook said "men" a teacher should explain that men was a complex term which can include various gender identities.

Another was of skirting around the offensiveness of biological terms can bring in a classroom, teachers can say that sex is "assigned.'

"Our assigned sex of female or male usually determines the type of sex cell we make: egg or sperm."

It also called to "de-center humans," calling for kids to learn from animal behaviors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The gender-inclusive curriculum suggested that anthropology classes can also teach that analyzing the bone structure of excavated remains can be misleading about a person's biological sex and gender identity, calling it "heteronormativity" to deduce those conclusions.

"Skeletal remains are often misidentified as a specific sex because of oversimplifications made about their development across individuals and groups. Intersex, transgender, and gender non-conforming individuals are now being readily identified due to genetic testing and the rejection of cissexism and heteronormativity in anthropology."