CA preschool teacher blasts 'innocence,' says toddlers should be taught 'queerness,' sexuality in classroom

A preschool teacher repeatedly attacked the idea of "childhood innocence" and claimed that topics considered "inappropriate" can be shared with children, according to his scrubbed social media accounts.

The California teacher, William "Willy" Villalpando, has said the idea of "childhood innocence" is a "myth," and claimed topics deemed "inappropriate" – such as "queerness" – can be suitable for the pre-K age group. The district has repeatedly ignored Fox News' requests for comment.

The Rialto Unified School District was asked months ago whether Villalpando was currently employed there and working with its schoolchildren. They did not respond. However, after receiving a tip from a concerned source – it can now be confirmed the teacher works at Trapp Preschool.

"There is a common mythology that children live in this world of pure innocence, and that by introducing or exposing them to the real-world adults are somehow shattering this illusion for them. Therefore, there is a banning of topics and issues that children should not be exposed to, as if they are not experiencing them already," he said.

NONBINARY TEACHER BOASTS ON CHANGING STUDENTS' GENDERS WITHOUT PARENTS KNOWING: 'THEY NEED PROTECTION'

Villalpando describes himself as an expert at developing a child's gender identity, according to his scrubbed website reviewed by Fox News. He stated on his website, "While I absolutely love working with young children, my passions really lie in teaching others why we do the things we do, and advocating on behalf of young children and their families. My research and interest areas is in gender development in young children, and the impact that early educators have on that development."

Villalpando also answered a question about whether speaking to preschool kids about gender and sexuality is inappropriate.

"Absolutely not," Villalpando said, defending the topics. "Infants begin making gendered association by the time they are 10 MONTHS OLD! By the time they are 3 most children can label what gender they believe they identify with and by 4 they can tell you what that gender means for what they can or cannot do."

He went on to claim that 3-year-olds can be discriminating agents in society.

"With race, when a child is 3 months old they begin to visually discriminate based on race, favoring those that are the same race as their caregivers. Children as young as 2 begin to use race to reason about people's behaviors," he claimed.

He concluded, "Children experience gender and race everyday. They need (and deserve) [to see] themselves to feel seen, and them to see others not like them."

On another occasion, he said on his Instagram, "I'm tired of the ‘Childhood Innocence’ argument… Stop blaming a phenomenon that doesn't exist."

He went on to attack the idea that children shouldn't be exposed to "sexuality," claiming that "such a view is a very white, Christian, upper-class, cis-gendered , and hetero-centric."

HOSPITAL INSIDER WARNS TRANS KIDS ON HORMONES FREQUENTING ER FOR HARMING THEMSELVES IN CRY FOR HELP

"Not talking about Queerness in the Classroom, is NOT Letting Children be Children. It's Telling Those people They Do Not Deserve to Exist," he said in September 2021. "Kids are never too young."

"Let's work to deconstruct some of our own biases. (Adults incorrectly link discussions on sexuality and gender as equating to discussions about sex.)," the early childhood educator said.

FORMER TRANS KID SHARES AGONY OF SIDE EFFECTS FROM 'MUTILATING' MEDICAL TRANSITION: 'I'VE GOTTEN NO HELP'

He said in a November 2022 podcast of " Rainbow Parenting " that "we have so many people who tell us that this is inappropriate stuff we can't talk about. And so I'm like, hey, no, we can talk about this."

The teacher went on to say that if parents didn't have the conversations with kids, it was up to teachers to foster classroom environments that "may make others uncomfortable."

"Children who are exposed to environments with more fluid understandings of gender, are more likely to understand that gender is fluid."

He added that educators should talk to little kids about "queerness" even if parents have avoided the topic.

"Parents haven't already had conversations about these things with their kids, that kids don't know, that they might be intersex, that they might be agender... non-binary. And really, children have a right to see themselves in our classrooms. It's not okay to just forget about them or push them out just because it might make us uncomfortable or may make others uncomfortable."

According to Villalpando, "talking to children about gender" includes telling them that it is a "social construct."

"This goes alongside teaching children to ask others for their pronouns. Trust me when I say children get this so much faster than adults give them credit for. Let kids practice with you," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"[C]hildren are exploring and understanding gendered association before they say their first words," he said. "Around 3 to 4 months old, infants [sic] show a sex and gender preference in who they look at."

"At 3 years old, a child can label their perceived gender identity," he added . "By 4 years old, children have a stable sense of their gender identity and have assumptions and beliefs of what they can and cannot do based on their gender (i.e. dolls are for girls, cars are for boys)."