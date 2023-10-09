Pro-Palestinian activists in US cheer Hamas taking hostages from music festival: 'Honor our martyrs'

Pro-Palestinian protesters cheered an individual lauding Hamas terrorists taking festival attendees hostages in Gaza, as activists gathered outside the Israeli consulate in New York on Sunday.

One video from the event showed a man speaking in the center of a crowd, followed by a young woman who praised the Islamist "martyrs."

"When the Palestinians broke through the fence… as you might have seen, there was some sort of rave or desert party were they were having a great time until the resistance came in electrified hang gliders and took at least several dozen hipsters," the man said to cheers. "But I'm sure they're doing very fine despite what the New York Post says."

The Israelis "were so arrogant" in thinking they were safe, "but just less than 24 hours ago, on the land, from the sea and from the air, the people of the Gaza Strip- [loud cheers] …our young people are riding their bikes through these settlements where they were told they could never go because of apartheid," the male speaker said.

He continued, "Our farmers, the farmers of Gaza, you know, they say they can't even have tractors. They say that's terrorist equipment. Well, unfortunately for them, the tractors of these various so called kibbutz settlements have been liberated and taken back to the farms of Gaza…[loud cheers]."

After his remarks, a female speaker from "The Palestinian Youth Movement" then said, "Thank you… for raising your voices to celebrate the glorious victory of the resistance. And to honor our martyrs and [we're] marching to show those here in the heart of the empire that they will never defeat our struggle. They have failed to break the unity of our people, and they have failed to dampen the revolutionary spirit of our people who grow stronger every day."

Hamas terrorists rode motorcycles into Israeli neighboring towns, executing people and families at random and taking hostages.

Witnesses of the attack on the music festival say Hamas gunmen opened fire on a crowd, at least 260 were reported dead as of Monday.

One festival attendee told Tablet Magazine, "Women have been raped at the area of the rave next to their friends bodies, dead bodies."

Videos showed women with blood dripping down their crotches being taken into Gaza. Others showed a barely-clothed attendee being paraded around the strip.

As of Monday, reports said Hamas took over 100 hostages – including children, women and the elderly – and then threatened to begin broadcasting the executions live on TV in response to Israeli airstrikes. Israel has yet to respond to the ultimatum, but the Israeli Defense Forces have deployed tens of thousands of troops to the area to besiege Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also warned that a ground invasion may be imminent, telling President Biden, "We have to go in."

Israel has already cut off supplies of water, electricity and fuel to Gaza. So far, Israeli air strikes have killed some 560 people, according to Hamas-backed authorities.

Secretary of State Tony Blinken said the U.S. government is aware of multiple reports of American citizens being killed and taken hostage amid Hamas terrorists' ongoing attack on Israel.

