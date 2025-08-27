Cracker Barrel or Waffle House? The South's most heated food debate returns amid logo saga

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The botched Cracker Barrel rebrand and subsequent about-face has captivated Americans and highlighted social media's role in harnessing change.

A week after Cracker Barrel unveiled a new logo and was widely slammed for it, the Tennessee-based restaurant chain announced it was retaining its "Old Timer" logo.

"We said we would listen, and we have," Cracker Barrel said in a statement earlier this week. "Our new logo is going away and our 'Old Timer' will remain."

The logo saga quickly spilled into broader cultural commentary, even attracting attention from political figures such as President Donald Trump.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis weighed in on social media, noting that while he enjoys Cracker Barrel's food, he thought the rebrand was "bad."

"Waffle House is the best," he added.

Here's the tweet he put out:

DeSantis' remarks added fuel to an already simmering Southern debate: Which chain truly reigns supreme – Cracker Barrel or Waffle House?

Many people said they agreed with the governor.

"Here in North Carolina, Waffle House does its best to be open after hurricanes when nothing else is," one person wrote. "They are definitely pro-America, ALL of America!"

Another person called Cracker Barrel "nostalgic, but it's overrated and always has been."

"Decent food & lots of unhealthy folks eat there all the time. Waffle House is just the little ghetto brother of Cracker Barrel. Has decent food as well. Lots of drunk folks eat there all the time."

One person criticized Waffle House for not using real butter.

"Whether for cooking or for the waffles, all their spreads/'butter' are vegetable oil-based," the person wrote.

Fox News Digital talked to two Southern chefs who offered their take on the food fight and why each restaurant has its own loyal following.

Josh Cooper, a competitive pitmaster and owner of Cooper's Next Level BBQ in Tallahassee, Florida, told Fox News Digital he loves them both "for different reasons."

He added, "The main one is, you get the same quality food no matter which restaurant you visit — fast, tasty and consistent," he said. "It's the recipe for success."

Celebrity chef Jason Smith, a judge on the Food Network's "Best Baker in America" and the Season 13 winner of "Food Network Star," told Fox News Digital he prefers Cracker Barrel because of its menu variety.

"Waffle House is more of a breakfast joint with a touch of lunch and dinner," he said.

Smith, who grew up in Kentucky and now lives in Florida, said the preferences mostly depend on the diner's Southern roots.

"If you are from the Deep South, most pick Cracker Barrel, and if you are just a touch of Southern, you would pick Waffle House," he said.

Smith said he can understand why Gov. DeSantis would choose Waffle House over Cracker Barrel, given the governor's busy schedule.

"It's a lot faster to get a good semi-Southern meal in a rush from Waffle House," Smith said.

He added that "no one can compare to Cracker Barrel."

Said Smith, "All the food at Cracker Barrel will invoke a memory from your childhood when you sit down to a meal [there], from the first bite to the last."

Cooper, who is also a political consultant, said there's "a pretty simple lesson to be learned from the Cracker Barrel logo saga."

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it," he said.

Fox News Digital reached out to both companies for comment.