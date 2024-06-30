The Philadelphia Inquirer calls on Donald Trump to drop out after debate performance

The Philadelphia Inquirer editorial board called on former President Trump to bow out of the race following his debate with President Biden, citing a "bombastic litany of lies."

"The debate about the debate is misplaced. The only person who should withdraw from the race is Trump," the editorial board wrote on Saturday.

Biden's debate performance sparked panic from members of the media, in addition to some members of the Democratic Party, as several media outlets have suggested he withdraw from the race. The Inquirer acknowledged that Biden's showing at the debate was a "disaster," but argued Trump was the one who should step down.

"The debate served as a reminder of what another four years of Trump would look like. More lies, grievance, narcissism, and hate. Supporters say they like Trump because he says whatever he thinks. But he mainly spews raw sewage," the Inquirer wrote.

The editorial board argued Trump didn't deserve a spot on the debate stage and said, "why even give him a platform?"

"Yes, Biden had a horrible night. He’s 81 and not as sharp as he used to be. But Biden on his worst day remains lightyears better than Trump on his best," they continued.

They argued Biden surrounded himself with experienced aides that value public service and argued the president "believes in the best of America."

Other news outlets such as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC), and the New York Times have called on Biden to drop out.

"He failed to outline the most fundamental aspects of his platform," the AJC editorial board wrote. "He failed to take credit for the significant accomplishments of his 3 and a half years in office. And he failed to counter the prevarications of an opponent, who, according to CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale, lied 30 times during the course of the debate, approximately once every 90 seconds of his allotted time."

The New York Times said Biden's candidacy was a "reckless gamble."

"The president appeared on Thursday night as the shadow of a great public servant. He struggled to explain what he would accomplish in a second term. He struggled to respond to Mr. Trump’s provocations. He struggled to hold Mr. Trump accountable for his lies, his failures and his chilling plans. More than once, he struggled to make it to the end of a sentence," the editorial board wrote.

The NYT editors argued Biden had been an admirable president but said the "greatest public service Mr. Biden can now perform is to announce that he will not continue to run for re-election."