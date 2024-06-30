Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

The Philadelphia Inquirer calls on Donald Trump to drop out after debate performance

Despite acknowledging President Biden's 'disaster' performance, the Inquirer argued it was Trump who should step down

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
close
Concerns growing Biden's debate performance will rattle down-ballot Democrats Video

Concerns growing Biden's debate performance will rattle down-ballot Democrats

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the details on House Democrats' measured responses to questions surrounding President Biden's fitness for office on 'Fox Report.'

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

The Philadelphia Inquirer editorial board called on former President Trump to bow out of the race following his debate with President Biden, citing a "bombastic litany of lies."

"The debate about the debate is misplaced. The only person who should withdraw from the race is Trump," the editorial board wrote on Saturday. 

Biden's debate performance sparked panic from members of the media, in addition to some members of the Democratic Party, as several media outlets have suggested he withdraw from the race. The Inquirer acknowledged that Biden's showing at the debate was a "disaster," but argued Trump was the one who should step down.

"The debate served as a reminder of what another four years of Trump would look like. More lies, grievance, narcissism, and hate. Supporters say they like Trump because he says whatever he thinks. But he mainly spews raw sewage," the Inquirer wrote.

Philadelphia Inquirer headline

The Philadelphia Inquirer called on former President Trump to drop out of the race after the Thursday CNN debate. ((Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images),(Screenshot/PhiladelphiaInquirer))

BIDEN'S 'DISASTER' DEBATE PERFORMANCE SPARKS MEDIA MELTDOWN, CALLS FOR HIM TO WITHDRAW FROM 2024 RACE

The editorial board argued Trump didn't deserve a spot on the debate stage and said, "why even give him a platform?"

"Yes, Biden had a horrible night. He’s 81 and not as sharp as he used to be. But Biden on his worst day remains lightyears better than Trump on his best," they continued. 

They argued Biden surrounded himself with experienced aides that value public service and argued the president "believes in the best of America."

Other news outlets such as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC), and the New York Times have called on Biden to drop out.

presidents trump and biden during the debate

Former president Donald Trump and President Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate of the 2024 elections at CNN's studios in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"He failed to outline the most fundamental aspects of his platform," the AJC editorial board wrote. "He failed to take credit for the significant accomplishments of his 3 and a half years in office. And he failed to counter the prevarications of an opponent, who, according to CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale, lied 30 times during the course of the debate, approximately once every 90 seconds of his allotted time."

The New York Times said Biden's candidacy was a "reckless gamble."

"The president appeared on Thursday night as the shadow of a great public servant. He struggled to explain what he would accomplish in a second term. He struggled to respond to Mr. Trump’s provocations. He struggled to hold Mr. Trump accountable for his lies, his failures and his chilling plans. More than once, he struggled to make it to the end of a sentence," the editorial board wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The NYT editors argued Biden had been an admirable president but said the "greatest public service Mr. Biden can now perform is to announce that he will not continue to run for re-election."

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.