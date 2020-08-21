Biden-Harris ticket loses out to Brandy for People cover after magazine lands first Dem ticket interview

People magazine landed the first joint interview with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, but the historic sitdown with the Democratic presidential ticket won't be featured as the cover story of the next print issue, set to be released Aug. 31.

Instead, singer Brandy will grace the front of the weekly publication, with the Biden-Harris interview relegated to a banner tease at the top of the cover.

"What really happened to me," the headline reads next to a cover photo of the "The Boy Is Mine" crooner. "The singer opens up about teen fame, her mental struggles and how daughter Sy'rai saved her life."

Brandy, also known for her starring turn in the 1990s sitcom "Moesha," expressed gratitude to People when her exclusive interview and magazine cover debuted Wednesday.

Biden made history Aug. 11 by selecting Harris as the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to join a major party ticket.

Harris officially accepted the Democratic Party's vice presidential nomination on Wednesday, while Biden accepted the nomination for president on Thursday.

Both Biden and Harris have given their first joint television interview to ABC News, which is set to air in full on Sunday. Both Biden and Harris have been criticized for not answering questions from the press during their joint appearances and declining to appear on Sunday morning news shows.