New York school allows student to form Bible club after previously denying permission

An eighth-grade student in a New York public school district was allegedly initially denied the right to form an official Bible club despite meeting the school's requirements. After lawyers and the First Liberty Institute (FLI) got involved, the school informed Fox News Digital that it would formally establish the club next week.

Waterville Jr./Sr. High School, which is part of Waterville Central School District in central New York state, previously told Elijah Nelson that it "cannot have a school-sponsored club associated with a religion," and would not "officially" recognize, "fund," or "sponsor" the Bible club as it would any other club.

For the past two years, Nelson has asked the district if he could start a Bible club to connect with classmates who share his faith, and while the school initially denied his request, school leadership later said that the club could meet informally during lunch while a staff member supervised the students. The school also gave Nelson the option of applying as an outside organization, allowing him to use the school’s facilities after hours.

But, in a statement to Fox News Digital, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Spring said Thursday that the Waterville Central School District now plans to formally establish the Bible Study Club during next week's school board meeting. She described the direction Nelson was given as "inaccurate."

"We strive to provide all students with opportunities to learn, grow, and connect through various activities, including student-run clubs," she said. "In January 2024, inaccurate information was shared with a student regarding the ability to officially establish a Bible Study Club and alternative options were proposed to the group. There was renewed interest to start the club in September 2024, and students began meeting weekly in the library, which they have been doing since then."

"In line with district policy, the Board of Education, by resolution, will formally establish the Bible Study Club during its December 10 meeting," she told Fox News Digital. "We appreciate the patience of our students and their families during this process."

In its initial denial, the school said that officially recognizing the club would unconstitutionally "endorse" religion, but FLI, along with C. Kevin Marshall and Michael Bradley from Jones Day law firm, sent a letter to officials at the district on behalf of Nelson, arguing that denying his request was a violation of his civil rights and First Amendment freedoms. This was according to a recorded phone call cited in the firm's letter.

In the letter, the attorneys stated that rejecting Elijah’s request on the basis of being unable to "endorse a certain religion" is "anachronistic and misplaced," adding that while endorsement was once a feature of the Establishment Clause, a provision of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution that prohibits the government from establishing a religion, it no longer is. Now, the Establishment Clause "requires only that a secondary school operate with ‘neutrality’ between religious and non-religious groups."

"Today, the Establishment Clause never requires—and never allows—the government to discriminate against religious observers and organizations when granting benefits," the letter reads.

Pastor Daniel Nelson, Elijah's father, told Fox News Digital that he didn't understand why the school would treat religious kids differently than everyone else.

"It seems like the school could be more tolerant and welcoming of students who simply want to meet together to read the Bible and pray," he said before the apparent reversal.

Keisha Russell, senior counsel at First Liberty, initially told Fox News Digital that "it is wrong and illegal for a school to shun a Bible club while promoting other clubs."

Upon the news of the school district's announcement that it would establish the club, Russell said, "We have not heard directly from the school district but hope that they will do the right thing."