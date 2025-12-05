Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Campus Radicals Newsletter: Threats, bans and failing grades plague students nationwide

Student flunked after sharing Christian beliefs, pro-life club faces threat, Turning Point USA battles student government

University of Oklahoma student Samantha Fulnecky

OU student Samantha Fulnecky, with her Bible, in the Oklahoma Memorial Union, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. (Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

FLUNKED FOR FAITH: Oklahoma student given zero by TA after touting Christian beliefs in gender essay, directs others to ‘push back’

‘LAZY RUBRIC': Conservative professor slams zero grade for Oklahoma student's biblical essay as punitive

'THAT'S INSANE': OU student’s zero for Christian-based gender critique triggers congressional pushback over academic bias

'PURE POLITICS': Loyola New Orleans TPUSA chapter denied again after 'absolutely appalling' meeting, student says

loyola new orleans campus

Marquette Hall on the Loyola University campus in New Orleans. (matejphoto/Getty Images)

‘TROUBLING': School faces fury after Muslim club’s pro-Palestinian display leaves Jewish students ‘shaken’

FAITH BLOCKED: Student senate rejects Turning Point USA chapter re-establishment at California Lutheran University

CAMPUS CLASH: Christian college student founds pro-life club after school rejects Students for Life chapter

'HAVING FUN?': Conservative college group catches student on video tearing down promotional flyers

Gif of student allegedly ripping YAF posters off wall

A fellow student ripped Young America's Foundation flyers off a wall on the campus of Gettysburg College in mid-November, according to the group.  (Courtesy: Nick Alverson)

WAR ON COPS: Mamdani-appointed NYC professor who wrote book on ending policing now tasked with shaping community safety

RIGHTS RESTORED: Educators win $650K settlement after school district fired them over gender policy comments

