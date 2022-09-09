Expand / Collapse search
Oregon GOP gubernatorial nominee says tide is turning in race: People here 'don't recognize their own state'

Christine Drazan says she's leading in polls over Democrat Tina Kotek

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
GOP gubernatorial nominee looks to flip blue state red: 'Oregonians are ready for change' Video

GOP gubernatorial nominee looks to flip blue state red: 'Oregonians are ready for change'

Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan relays recent polling data indicating she could become Oregon's first GOP governor in decades.

Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan looks to flip Oregon red this November and bring an end to 40 years of Democratic leadership. 

Drazan joined "America's Newsroom" Friday to discuss her state's homeless crisis, its relentless crime wave and recent polls suggesting the race is tilting in her favor.

"We are up today, and I could not be more excited about where we stand right now in this race. We are leading in the polls, and Oregonians are ready for change," she told Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino.

OREGON GOP HOPEFUL CHRISTINE DRAZAN REVEALS PLANS FOR STATE THAT HASN'T ELECTED REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR IN DECADES

Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan poses with supporters.

Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan poses with supporters. (Christine Drazan Campaign)

Drazan went on to discuss the ongoing homeless and crime crises taking place in Portland, saying the city – and the state – have become unrecognizable to its residents.

"[Oregonians] don't recognize their own state, they certainly are not proud of their own city right now… It used to be the most safe and certainly the most beautiful state in the nation, and that's not the experience we have now."

Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan speaks with a supporter during a campaign stop.

Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan speaks with a supporter during a campaign stop. (Christine Drazan Campaign)

The GOP hopeful said state residents' staunch discontent with the status quo could lead voters to elect candidates who will bring change this November.

"'They are looking for leadership to ensure public safety, to improve graduation requirements and certainly to address affordability which is certainly out of control here in our state of Oregon," she said.

Oregonians are demanding better from their leaders: Oregon GOP nominee Video

"People are [already] voting with their feet. They're going to Republican states. They're looking for opportunities to keep their kids in school full-time, they're looking for a better business environment…" she added.

Drazan will face off against Democrat Tina Kotek and Independent Betsy Johnson – a former Democrat – on Nov. 8.

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.