Oliver Anthony staying true to himself as he grapples with stunning rise to fame, friend says

Farmville, Va., musician Chazz Knapp first saw Chris Lunsford – you know him as Oliver Anthony – at an open mic night this summer he hosted as a favor to a friend, and Knapp saw something special immediately.

"And it just so happened that was the night Oliver Anthony showed up before he blew up," he said. "And he had ‘Ain’t Gotta Dollar' and a couple of other songs. And he came, and I told the normal host, 'Hey, you need to follow up with that guy. He's really good, man.' He was the best of the night by far, and I think he could be something. I hope he comes back, you know? That's how our relationship started."

Not long after that night at North Street Press Club, Anthony became an overnight country-folk sensation, with his viral hit "Rich Men North of Richmond" propelling him to international fame in August. Thanks to his distinct voice and appearance, soulful lyrics and connection with working-class Americans, he could well be on the way to superstardom.

Knapp has since worked with Anthony's team on some musical events and through it all, Knapp says his new friend who's said he's "nothing special" is the same humble person hoping not to lose his identity to fame and excess.

"He's the same guy he is the public eye as he is in the private eye. I don't think he's trying to be anything different than who he is, and he's hoping he doesn't change," Knapp said. "Being inundated with requests for this or being offered big things and monetary things and, you know, things of the world, so to speak. I don't think he wants those things to change who he is and what he stood for the day he wrote ‘Rich Men North of Richmond.’ He was just frustrated. He felt down on his luck. He felt like he was at the end of his rope, and he had something to say about it… And it resonated with a lot of people."

His biography is now familiar; Anthony's real name is Christopher Anthony Lunsford, he's 31 years old, he's dealt with substance abuse and depression, he comes from a working-class background, he's married with two children and a third on the way, and his YouTube video singing "Rich Men North of Richmond" has been viewed 75 million times and streamed more than 70 million times on Spotify.

It also debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart. And he's hardly a one-hit wonder, as other songs like "Ain't Gotta Dollar" and "I Want To Go Home" have racked up millions of views since he first went viral.

"Rich Men North of Richmond" in particular attracted attention as his lyrics lamented high taxation, the declining value of the dollar, working "overtime hours for bulls--t pay," the suicide epidemic, substance abuse, welfare cheats and more. It was hailed as striking a chord with the issues hitting small and forgotten areas of the country – the term "Rich Men North of Richmond" is a derogatory reference to out-of-touch lawwmakers in Washington, D.C. The song even came up at the first question of the first Republican primary debate in August.

Anthony has put Farmville on the map again, although the town may have been familiar to some political buffs, as it was the site of the 2016 vice-presidential debate between Mike Pence and Tim Kaine. Knapp said Anthony's spoken to the kinds of people who feel trapped by a system that's rigged against people without connections or generational wealth.

"If you're going to give them $600 a month, they're going to learn to live off of $600 a month, and they're going to teach the kids to live off $600 a month instead of going out and finding a real a real job, doing real things, taking care of the family and living responsibly," he said. "And I think that's what struck it with a lot of people. There's a lot more people in the cart now than pulling the cart."

Since his song went viral, Anthony has sold out venues around the south at both planned and impromptu concerts, and he's been committed to making his shows affordable to his fans. He canceled a show in Knoxville, Tenn., last month after learning the bar for his show planned to spike ticket prices.

He's done few interviews, preferring instead to let his music and Christian faith do the talking, along with some Facebook posts and direct-to-camera testimonials reflecting on his fame, how both sides of the political aisle misunderstand him and why he wants his music to connect with people.

He announced last week he had hired a division of United Talent Agency in Nashville to help plan a nationwide and international tour in 2024. In an Instagram post announcing the news and clarifying he had not signed any sort of "major industry deal," he said he felt a responsibility with the strong response to his music to make the most of his "wonderful opportunity" and not shy away from the spotlight.

"As I said early on, I am not signing any deals or selling any percentage of my music," he wrote. "There's no amount of money that is worth risking the direct line of communication you and I currently have."

