Published

Outgoing NYC Mayor de Blasio 'undoubtedly the worst mayor in American history': Duffy

The mayor 'completely ruined' New York, Sean Duffy said

Unpacking de Blasio’s lamentable legacy

Sean Duffy explains why outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio won’t be missed on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight.’

Guest host Sean Duffy recounted the crime, gaffes and waste of departing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration in Thursday's opening monologue of "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

DE BLASIO WON'T SAY WHEN HE'LL REPAY TAXPAYERS $320K HE SPENT ON SECURITY FOR FAILED PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

SEAN DUFFY: We're talking about the end of Bill de Blasio as mayor of New York City — undoubtedly the worst mayor in American history. So tonight, we say "goodbye" to Bill de Blasio. Now, Bill de Blasio was born Warren Wilhelm Jr., and he did what no other mayor dreamed possible. In just a few short years, he has completely ruined New York City. By almost every measure, he has been a complete and utter disaster. So since Bill de Blasio took over, murders in New York City have spiked by nearly 50 percent. Rapes are up by 26 percent. According to a report by BusyBee, which looked at data from the American Housing Survey along with other federal data, New York City is by far the dirtiest city in the country. New York City also had more than 2 million homes with pest infestations, which include rats, roaches, and mice. A state audit confirmed the filth, with most inspected city blocks and sidewalks found to be dirty. 

[D]uring his failed run for president, de Blasio cost taxpayers $320,000 by using the NYPD as security detail. Now he still hasn't paid that back and his office hasn't said if he ever will. That's in addition to the 850 million taxpayer dollars de Blasio's wife supposedly lost track of while overseeing her Thrive NYC mental health scheme. These are just a few of the reasons why we'll be happy to see Bill de Blasio leave. 

