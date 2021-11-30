NY Mag's essay book on AOC honoring her 'beauty, rare authenticity, prominence' ripped as 'beyond parody'

New York Magazine is honoring Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and her rise to Congress by publishing a series of essays commemorating her "beauty," "rare authenticity," and her "prominence" in American politics, according to the description.

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ WANTS TO MAKE THINGS EASIER FOR CRIMINALS: LAURA INGRAHAM

According to the description, the collection aims to be an "all-encompassing biography" to highlight the far-left progressive's ascension to the House of Representatives, arguing she is one of the "most prominent political and cultural stars" today.

The description reads, "She is one of the most prominent politicians on social media, with millions of followers on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, making headlines consistently when she utilizes each platform to communicate her opinions, ideas, and progressive policies."

New York Magazine writers Rebecca Traister, Lisa Miller, Tim Shenk, David Wallace-Wells, and Molly Fischer among others are all expected to feature pieces within the book to honor the far-left lawmaker.

HOUSE DEMS DEMAND SENATE IGNORE PARLIAMENTARIAN AND ALLOW ‘PATHWAY TO CITIZENSHIP’ UNDER RECONILIATION RULES

Some of the essays include: "An opening essay about AOC’s unprecedented position in American politics," by Rebecca Traister, highlights of pivotal moments such as, "The Campaign," by Bridget Read, "The Making of the Green New Deal," by Kate Aronoff, "The College Years" by Angelina Chapin, and "The Dakota Access Pipeline," by Michelle Ruiz.

Others include "Her relationship with Puerto Rico," by Andrea Gonzalez-Ramirez, "An essay on her rare authenticity," by Molly Fischer, and "How today’s teens see her as the politician of their futures."

AOC BLASTS DEMOCRATS FOR NOT USING HER IN VIRGINIA ELECTION: ‘IT WAS A MISTAKE’

The magazine is set to release the book, coined "Take Up Space," in February 2022, but reaction is already pouring in over the collection of essays.

"Beyond parody," several Twitter users and media analysts said.

"No left-wing cult of personality here," RealClearPolitics' Tom Bevan quipped.

Desi Cuellar, a Cuban immigrant and congressional candidate running to unseat Ocasio-Cortez, also chimed in on the announcement on Twitter. Cuellar said he would like to add to the collection of essays, but he doesn't think the magazine "would accept it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ocasio-Cortez has enjoyed much laudatory media treatment throughout her first term in Congress. Vanity Fair placed her on the cover of a December 2020 issue to accompany its inside feature entitled, "Becoming AOC," with the subtitle, "Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on how she got here and where she's headed."

CNN anchor Dana Bash more recently heaped praise on the young congresswoman in an October 2021 interview.

"While celebrities sometimes use their stardom to go into politics, she reached fame as a politician," Bash said while introducing Ocasio-Cortez. "The 31-year-old is outspoken, uncompromising and not just navigating the political world, but trying to change it."

"You are uncompromising in your vision, in your goals for what you want to do," Bash said later in the interview, adding, "being Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez means being a celebrity and looking like one. Red lips and all."