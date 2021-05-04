NPR correspondent scorched over tweet suggesting journalists in America require bulletproof vests

An NPR correspondent deleted a tweet Tuesday after she was ridiculed for claiming her job "as a journalist in America" requires a bulletproof vest.

"My bulletproof vest that I may need to be a journalist in America arrived and they sent me a Small and I had to adjust it to make it a little smaller and for a moment I was happy that I was too small for my bulletproof vest that I need to do journalism in America," Sarah McCammon wrote.

The abortion and religion correspondent for the outlet later deleted the tweet, but not before setting off a social media firestorm over the perceived physical danger that she claims to regularly face in the U.S.

"@sarahmccammon I'm guessing this is disingenuous. If it's not, you don't need a bulletproof vest, you need therapy, because you've been damaged by propaganda and can no longer make reasonable risk assessments because of it," one user wrote.

"Ordering a bulletproof vest for my podcast. Can never be too sure these days in America," conservative commentator Stephen L. Miller quipped.

Jim Hanson, the president of Security Studies Group and a Special Forces veteran, pointed to data from the Committee to Protect Journalists, which found that 11 journalists had been killed in the U.S. between the years of 1992 and 2021.

"How about My bulletproof vest that I need to maintain an inflated sense of danger & my own importance," Hanson wrote alongside the tweet.

"As someone who has actually been attacked while doing my job in the field, I don't think I need a bulletproof vest," Breitbart reporter Chris Tomlinson wrote. "It's literally only something you need in an actual war zone. Or maybe a 'mostly peaceful' protest."

"You do not need a bulletproof vest to be a journalist in America, this is really stealing valor from people who do...." wrote user Zaid Jilani.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I sincerely would like to know: Where in America do you need a vest to be a journalist?" asked Daniel Acosta Rivas. "I grew up in Venezuela were both my parents were journalists, so I know a little about threats to journos and honestly this tweet just seems like you’re looking for attention"