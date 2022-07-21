'Non-woke' comic book a hit with readers, rakes in $2 million: 'This is what they were always afraid of'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New comic book publisher Rippaverse is bringing non-woke audiences the superhero entertainment they have craved in the cancel culture age, inviting a new fleet of heroes to the entertainment realm without the "woke" makeovers recently witnessed from Marvel and DC Comics.

Rippaverse founder Eric July and comic book artist Gabe Abdul Eltaeb joined "Fox & Friends" Thursday, offering insight into their mission and how their first issue, ISOM #1, brought in more than $2 million in presales.

"What I wanted to do was be a part of the solution instead of griping about the problem, so I had the idea, it made sense financially, and it was the perfect time to do it," July told host Brian Kilmeade.

"This American comic book market is still kind of thirsty for this type of material. They've just been not getting it from the big two…" he added.

Eltaeb, who was formerly employed by DC Comics, left because the company decided to turn Superman ‘woke’ by removing the slogan "truth, justice, and the American way," but found a new home with Rippaverse.

"I dreamed of being a comic artist since I was a little boy, and I worked my way up… I made it to DC Comics and made it to Superman," he said. "My little-boy dream came true, they made him ‘woke,’ they got rid of his American citizenship…"

"I famously walked off the book and that was a big deal. Soon after, I met up with Eric and started working on ISOM together, and I also made another book with another Warner Bros., DC Comics veteran, David Williams, and we created ‘Truth, Justice, American Way,’" he added.

Eltaeb stressed that the Rippaverse does not seek to be "anti-woke" and attack people, but opts to be "non-woke" instead and leave politics out of the storylines.

"We just want to give people classic superhero action," he said.

Kilmeade noted critics' reception of the comic as a book for "hate groups," a criticism July brushed aside.

"That hasn't been able to stop us at all. We've got a lot of enthusiasm about this project," he responded, adding, "To me, this is what they were always scared of."