Gingrich slams Kamala Harris for suggesting rural Americans can't get voter ID: 'A dead loser'

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that the Democrats' push against voter ID requirements has been a "dead loser" politically, reacting to Vice President Kamala Harris claiming rural Americans would not be able to prove their identity in some cases.

KAMALA HARRIS SLAMMED FOR CLAIMING RURAL AMERICANS CAN'T PHOTOCOPY THEIR IDS

NEW GINGRICH: Part of what has come out of this, which is fascinating, is a whole range of African-American leaders who have said publicly they are insulted that people like Harris think they are too dumb to be able to get an I.D. And they think they are too dumb to know how to go vote accurately and legally. Remember, this is a period where the city of New York cast 135,000 blank ballots.

...

The average American, including, by the way almost all Democrats, about 85% of the country, believe you should have to have a photo I.D. You should be able to identify who you are. You know, most Americans are for everybody who is legal voting. They are for everybody who is legal being counted. … So, I think this is a dead loser for the Democrats. I think they are trapped into it. I have noticed a lot of other Democrats other than the president and vice president have been getting away from the issue.

…

Harris looks like a fool more than a vice president about half the time and I can’t wait for her comments on Cuba, if she knows where the island even is. … You know and I know, she hasn’t been in an office supply store in her life. She has staff. So she wouldn’t have any idea where office supply stores are. And I would love to know the last time she xeroxed something personally or if she even knows what a Xerox machine is.

