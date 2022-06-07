New York Times suggests Jan. 6 hearings can help Democrats 'recast midterm message'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York Times piece suggested Tuesday that the Jan. 6 hearings could help the Democratic Party "recast" their "midterm messaging" as many predict big losses for the party in November.

The Jan. 6 hearings will be televised starting on June 9, during primetime. The New York Times wrote that Democrats are planning to use "made for television moments" and a "carefully choreographed rollout of revelations" to illustrate "Trump's effort to overturn the election, and to persuade voters that the coming midterm elections are a chance to hold Republicans accountable."

The piece notes that voters are primarily concerned with the economy as gas prices and inflation remain high. Media analysts and more have predicted a bloodbath for Democrats in the midterms, as high gas prices, increased inflation and a baby formula shortage make things more difficult for the party.

"The hope among Democrats is that the committee’s findings, collected from 1,000 witnesses and over 140,000 documents, will do most of the messaging work for them," the piece, written by Annie Karni and Luke Broadwater, said.

Norman L. Eisen, who served as special council to the Judiciary Committee during the first impeachment of Donald Trump, told the outlet that the Democrats have learned from their blunders and successes during the impeachment hearings.

"They need to have three things: the attention-grabbing power of new evidence, the spontaneous drama created by live witnesses and the oldest trick in the book: telling a good story," Eisen told the New York Times. "The risk is, there’s an enormous amount of anticipation and buildup."

The authors reported that multiple Democrats believe the Jan. 6 hearings will help them politically in "energizing" their party's supporters and "appealing" to independents who might decide to vote Democrat based on the hearings.

The New York Times reported that the committee was trying to deliver "the equivalent of the Watergate hearings for the streaming era" with former ABC News president James Goldston brought on to help with the production.

Democrats scheduled over 90 different "watch events" throughout the U.S., which includes an event at the Robert A. Taft Memorial and Carillon in Washington. Anyone in attendance will receive free ice cream, according to the report.

The committee held its first hearing, which focused primarily on officers on the front lines during the attack, in July 2021.

NBC News correspondent Yamiche Alcindor said Monday that Democrats might have a hard time getting people to focus on the hearings as inflation and gas prices are the primary focus heading into the midterms.

"These lawmakers are going to try now have a narrative to focus the country’s attention to say, Look at this thing. Do not turn away. And understand that while all those other things are really, really important, the foundation of our country, what makes our country function, is a democracy that we have to protect," she said.