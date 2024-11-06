New York Times calls Trump victory a 'grave threat' to republic

The New York Times editorial board was despondent over President-elect Donald Trump's decisive victory, declaring his return to power was a "grave threat" to the republic.

"American voters have made the choice to return Donald Trump to the White House, setting the nation on a precarious course that no one can fully foresee," the board wrote on Wednesday, later adding, "Mr. Trump’s election poses a grave threat to [the] republic, but he will not determine the long-term fate of American democracy. That outcome remains in the hands of the American people."

Trump capped a stunning political comeback from his defeat in 2020 and impeachment over the January 6 Capitol riot with an emphatic win over Vice President Kamala Harris. Winning back swing states like Pennsylvania, Georgia and Wisconsin, and making huge gains in deep-blue states, Trump was declared the winner by media outlets early Wednesday morning and pledged to usher in a "golden era" for the United States.

The New York Times is not among those enthused about Trump's win.

TRUMP'S VICTORY DOESN'T GO OVER WELL WITH LIBERAL MEDIA: ‘I’M GONNA THROW UP'

"Over the next four years, Americans must be cleareyed about the threat to the nation and its laws that will come from its 47th president and be prepared to exercise their rights in defense of the country and the people, laws, institutions and values that have kept it strong," the Times wrote.

It added all Americans should be "wary" of the incoming administration and called him "transparently motivated only by the pursuit of power and the preservation of the cult of personality he has built around himself."

The Times went on to express concerns about his leadership in foreign policy, vow to punish his enemies and surrounding himself with "enablers prepared to pledge loyalty to him."

It did admonish Democrats to do soul-searching about why they lost the election and said they waited too long to realize President Biden wasn't capable of seeking another term. The Times was among the media organizations that called for him to step aside after his poor debate showing against Trump in June; under intense pressure, Biden dropped out as the Democratic nominee and endorsed Harris on July 21, setting off a furious race to the campaign finish.

NEW YORK TIMES TECH EMPLOYEES ON STRIKE DISCUSS IMPACT ON ELECTION COVERAGE: ‘NO CONTRACT, NO NEEDLE’

Unlike other legacy newspapers that skipped endorsements in this cycle, like the Washington Post and Los Angeles Times, the New York Times laid down its marker in clear fashion in September. In backing Harris, it called her the only patriotic choice and said Trump was manifestly unfit for office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It wasn't a shocker for the Times to back a Democratic candidate though; it was the 17th consecutive presidential election it had done so.