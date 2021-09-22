New York Post takes victory lap over confirmation of Hunter Biden laptop story: 'Color us shocked!'

The New York Post editorial board took a victory lap Tuesday following confirmation of its original reporting that Hunter Biden's laptop contained emails showing he used his powerful name for influence in his overseas business dealings in Ukraine and China.

The laptop story, which was originally published in Oct. 2020, received intense pushback from the mainstream media, including major outlets CNN and MSNBC, and faced an unprecedented suppression campaign by Big Tech giants Twitter and Facebook ahead of the November U.S. presidential election.

The story, however, was confirmed in part to be true in a Tuesday report by Politico journalist Ben Schreckinger, whose new book presents corroboration that some material on the laptop was authentic.

POLITICO CONFIRMATION OF HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP MATERIALS PROMPTS CRITICISM OF EARLIER SUPPRESSION OF STORY

"While we appreciate the support, the truth is The Post’s reports always have been true, and it’s only because the media wants to protect Joe Biden that they keep referring to the laptop as 'unsubstantiated,'" the Post's editorial board wrote.

The board noted each of the points made in Politico's report and how it supported The Post's reporting from the original story, including former Biden associate Tony Bobulinski already confirming that the emails were authentic and emails released by the Swedish government, from which Biden rented office space in 2017, that matched emails on the laptop.

"All of this information is out there. Yet the [New York] Times still called the laptop 'unsubstantiated' last week (until it quietly corrected the story). And even as Politico credited its reporter, it added, ‘While the leak contains genuine files, it remains possible that fake material has been slipped in,'" the board wrote, citing left wing media attempts to continue denying the validity of The Post's reporting.

"What part? The pictures of Hunter smoking crack?" it added.

The board noted that Politico's report also detailed inquiries submitted to the White House on whether or not then-Vice President Joe Biden attended a dinner with Hunter and a Ukrainian Burisma adviser in 2015. Politico said the White House pointed them to a "fact-check" done by The Washington Post downplaying Biden's attendance at the dinner.

"It’s the perfect example of how Democrats weaponize 'fact checkers' to deflect criticism and enlist social media to censor articles. Nothing to see here!" it added.

"The laptop is 'unsubstantiated' because the media doesn’t want it substantiated. We figure that won’t change, but thanks, Mr. Schreckinger, for at least bucking the trend," the board wrote.