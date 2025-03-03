New York governor declines to say whether Andrew Cuomo is fit to serve as mayor

Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-NY, declined to say on Monday whether former New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, was fit to serve as mayor after he announced his candidacy to lead the city.

CNN's Wolf Blitzer asked the governor during his show, "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer,"about Cuomo's candidacy and whether he is fit to lead.

"Here‘s what I'm going to tell you about the mayor’s race. And this is what you’re going to hear today all the way up until the election is over for the primary in June. I will work with whomever the really smart voters of New York City decide they want to be their mayor," Hochul responded.

Cuomo resigned in 2021 amid sexual harassment allegations and said at the time he was "deeply" sorry for any behavior deemed inappropriate during his time in office. However, he denied the sexual harassment allegations contained in state Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation.

"That is not up for me to decide. I don‘t even vote in the city. But I will say also, I will support people ultimately after they‘re elected who support my agenda of increasing public safety, dealing with the homelessness crisis, people with mental health problems, closing down illegal cannabis shops, making our streets safer. So, I’m looking forward to working with whomever wants to partner with me to lift this city up," she continued.

Hochul said she wasn't focused on politics, adding, "I have a state to run. I’ve got multiple crises, many of them emanating from Washington."

Blitzer followed up by asking if she would be able to work with Cuomo despite their history. Hochul, Cuomo's former lieutenant governor, took over for Cuomo after his resignation and was re-elected to serve a full term in 2022. Blitzer noted earlier in the discussion that Hochul called Cuomo's alleged behavior "repulsive."

"It’s up to the voters, Wolf. I’m not injecting my voice into this election. There's a lot of people that have put their names forward. I admire anybody who wants to run for office. I’m in my 16th election. I know how challenging it is, but I want people who put the city first, who understand that I have done more to help this city than anybody in a long time, investing money," she responded.

She pivoted to her own agenda, touting a decrease in subway crimes and getting homeless people off the street.

"So my agenda is broad based. It’s very supportive of the city. I had to work with Bill de Blasio as mayor. I work with Eric Adams, for the last number of years. And whatever the voters decide, I will respect that," she continued.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has faced his own scandals, is running for reelection, but has an uphill battle as the city grapples with crime and homelessness.

New York City Democrats will pick their mayoral candidate in a primary election that is set for June 2025.

Fox News' Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.