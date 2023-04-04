New York City nuns see Roe v. Wade being overturned as an 'opportunity': 'A new point' in history

The overturn of Roe v. Wade has sparked political controversy throughout the country, but a group of nuns in New York City are viewing the change as an opportunity.

The Sisters of Life, a group of Catholic nuns in New York City, have devoted their lives to serving women in unplanned pregnancies through counseling services, providing for their material needs and offering healing ministries to post-abortive women. The order has thousands of volunteers who assist in providing the needy with baby items, residence, health care, counseling, legal advice, employment, education and even handy-man services.

"We see so much light in the most difficult places of women’s lives," Sr. Mary Grace, SV, told Fox News Digital, "... When a woman knows that she is loved, supported...and that her life is a gift, she is literally unstoppable."

The nuns counsel women by "meeting them where they are" and promising to walk with them in "solidarity" during pregnancy.

Roe v. Wade being overturned in June, 2022 brought the issue of abortion again to the front of political debate in the United States. At least 83 pregnancy recourse centers have been attacked since the landmark court decision, according to data compiled by Catholic advocacy organization Catholic Vote.

But, the nuns at Sisters of Life see the court's decision as an opportunity.

"This allows for a new point in the history of our country to say life is sacred, good and worth protecting. Whether it is the vulnerable child in the womb or the mother in distress and feeling along through her pregnancy, or the college student questioning their … sense of worth in life," Grace said.

"God wants to heal broken hearts and lives... Nothing, absolutely nothing, is beyond the love and mercy of Jesus Christ," the nun explained. "There is no sin that is too big for Him, there is no darkness too great that His life and new light (can't) come into."

While the number of nuns is decreasing in the United States, that is not the case for the Sisters of Life, according to a report in The Tablet. The group was founded in 1991 with just eight women, and now has more than 100.

The group, which was founded to serve as a pregnancy resource center, also offers weekend retreats, college outreach and end of life ministry, with the mission to show "life is a gift no matter what."

"We advise a woman to listen to her heart and let her heart dream again and not to be afraid to let others come close so we can dream together again about what is possible for the future," Grace explained. "Instead of looking at this situation of being the end of the story, we invite her: What if this is a new beginning? What if there is a way forward?... What we see is a woman’s incredible capacity to move forward amid tremendous obstacles when she knows she is loved and she has the support to pursue her dreams."

"Women deserve better than abortion," she explained." …God’s mercy is real and we’ve got to do more in our lives than offer them abortion. We have to do more. We have to renew our commitment to love them in a practical, emotional and spiritual way…We have to renew our commitment to love. That is at the heart of the pro-life movement ."

Grace encouraged all to visit the organization's website to learn more about their work.