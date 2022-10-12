It’s time for all Americans to stand up unapologetically for life

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Since entering the new Dobbs era, post Roe v. Wade, pro-abortion activists have unrelentingly attempted to silence and scare pro-life Americans, directing their violent rage at pro-life organizations that assist mothers and families with unplanned pregnancies, churches, and even direct attacks on individuals. Meanwhile, pro-abortion legislators have touted barbaric policies – including abortion up until birth – while gaslighting many into thinking these proposals are mainstream. These attacks should only motivate pro-lifers to trust their convictions and continue fighting for life.

Thankfully, pro-life leaders are already boldly standing up for the unborn. Just recently, Senator Lindsey Graham, R-SC, introduced the "Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act," which would protect unborn babies from abortions after 15 weeks, a point by which science shows they can feel the excruciating pain of abortion. The bill is just one step toward modernizing our nation’s laws as we advance our mission to ensure every unborn life is protected under the law.

Acting on the will of the people in their states, pro-life legislators at the state level have the opportunity to enact even stronger protections for the unborn. Georgia’s recently enacted heartbeat law, for example, will protect thousands of unborn children in the state from abortions after the point their heartbeat can be detected, typically around five-six weeks. The law also allows parents to claim their unborn children as dependents on state income taxes and offers child support to expecting mothers.

Similarly, in Indiana, Gov. Eric Holcomb recently signed a new policy into law that protects the unborn from abortion throughout the entire pregnancy with some exceptions.

Thanks to courageous leaders around the country who haven’t given way to pro-abortion fearmongering, misinformation and intimidation tactics, potentially 200,000 lives a year will be saved nationwide.

Meanwhile, pro-abortion radicals in Congress, backed by the nation’s largest abortion chain Planned Parenthood, as well as extremist groups like NARAL and EMILY’s List, are working to bring about an even more pro-abortion status quo than existed under Roe. The deceptively named "Women’s Health Protection Act" would nullify new and existing state protections for the unborn around the country, including the most modest measures like parental notification and informed consent, and force all states to allow abortion on demand, up until birth, performed by non-doctors. Taxpayers would, of course, be forced to foot the bill – regardless of their objections. Democrats in Congress have now had four votes on this extreme legislation, leaving no doubt of their priorities if they gain enough Senate seats in November to do away with the legislative filibuster.

Pro-abortion politicians no longer make an attempt to hide their radicalism on this topic. Candidates like Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Ohio Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, and Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman have repeatedly refused to name a single protection that they would support for the unborn child; rejecting proposals to limit late-term abortion, even when the baby feels pain or is viable outside the womb. Most Americans reject this position – in fact, polling shows that 90% of Americans oppose abortion through all nine months of pregnancy, and that 72% support protecting the unborn after 15 weeks.

It is not enough for pro-abortion Democrats to support so-called "choice," they have made it clear the only choice they support is abortion. Vice President Kamala Harris and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren have repeatedly called for a "crackdown" on pregnancy care centers, popular community-based organizations that exist to serve women who want alternatives to abortion. The FBI just recently raided the home of a pro-life activist father of seven, as if he were a serial killer. Under the direction of the Biden administration, the FBI and DOJ have done practically nothing to protect the victims of the more than 150 incidents of firebombing, vandalism and attacks against pro-life organizations and churches around the country. That’s why our respective organizations and other pro-life groups have recently sent a Freedom of Information Act request to learn what the Biden-Harris-Garland Justice Department has discussed doing about such horrific violence.

In the face of these intimidation tactics, pro-lifers cannot allow ourselves to be bullied into silence. Our view that unborn children possess equal dignity under the law and are worthy of protection is rooted in basic justice and our country’s founding documents, which unequivocally promise all Americans the inalienable right to life.

We’ve both spent the bulk of our lives fighting to protect the defenseless and urge our fellow pro-life Americans to thank God for the victory in Dobbs and recognize that now is not the time to slow down. We must continue advocating for the unborn more boldly than ever.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is the Chairman of the issue advocacy organization, Advancing American Freedom.