Ainsley Earhardt reveals little-known story she discovered researching Supreme Court Justice Gorsuch

"Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt shared some little-known stories about Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch that she discovered in the course of her research ahead of her interview of the justice on "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday.

"He tells some very fascinating stories," Earhardt said on Fox Nation's "After the Show Show", detailing the day that Gorsuch and his wife, Marie Louise, were told that he would be nominated for the open high court seat.

"He said that he was at home and the president announces, 'I've got a big announcement today,'" Earhardt recalled. "There were several different people that the president was talking about nominating and the press went to all of their houses and they were camped out, hundreds of reporters, TV vans, and satellite trucks... were outside of his long driveway."

JUSTICE NEIL GORSUCH: 'PAY ATTENTION TO SEPARATION OF POWERS'

Gorsuch was then privately informed that he had been selected as President Trump's nominee and that he and his wife would need to travel to the White House from Colorado, where there would be a formal announcement.

However, leaving his home down the driveway would tip the reporters off, so they had to come up with a different plan.

Instead, the Colorado native and his wife were directed to "hike through the woods" in search of a nearby street, where a Secret Service van would pick them up.

"He said, 'I can't exactly hike with my wife's luggage through the brush,'" said Earhardt.

Gorsuch's neighbor reportedly came to the rescue, offering a "secret exit down a dirt road" that was connected to his property.

Once at the White House, "they had to go through the back entrance, through the kitchen and the president took him up to the Lincoln bedroom. And he was getting ready and preparing his thoughts in the Lincoln bedroom right next to the Gettysburg Address, and across the way was the Queen's bedroom -- and his wife is from the U.K. so that was special to her," Earhardt explained.

Due to the closely guarded nature of the announcement, the couple was allowed only one phone call, Earhart said, so Marie Louise called her father.

"He wasn't allowed to tell anyone... not even their family but they got permission to call her dad in Britain and [her father] said 'I hate to tell you but it's not Neil...I've been watching the press and there's someone else who will be justice.' And his daughter said 'Dad, I'm pretty sure it's Neil, we're in the White House right now.'"

To see more from Earhardt discussing the "Fox & Friends" interview featuring Supreme Court Justice Neal Gorsuch, join Fox Nation and watch "After the Show Show" today.

CELEBRATING ONE YEAR OF FOX NATION -- FOR A LIMITED TIME, SIGN UP AND GET 35% OFF WITH PROMO CODE: CELEBRATE

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.