NBCUniversal to produce movie on NYT reporters who broke Harvey Weinstein scandal after NBC News spiked story

NBCUniversal is set to produce a film based on the New Yo

rk Times reporters who broke the Harvey Weinstein scandal after NBC News was accused of spiking a story about the disgraced film mogul.

Deadline reported on Monday that Universal Pictures was developing a big-screen adaptation of the book "She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement," written by Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor. The two Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists first publicized the startling sexual misconduct allegations against Weinstein in 2017.

This comes two years after Ronan Farrow, who also received a Pulitzer Prize for his reporting on Weinstein, alleged that NBC News refused to air his story about the movie producer in his own book "Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators." That prompted him to approach The New Yorker, which published his blockbuster story.

Farrow claimed NBC was being pressured by Weinstein, who was threatening to expose the sexual misconduct allegations against "Today" cohost Matt Lauer. NBC denied his claims.

The film, simply titled "She Said," is not focused on Weinstein or the scandal itself but rather the "all-women team of journalists who persevered through threats of litigation and intimidation, told in a procedural manner like ‘Spotlight’ and ‘All the President’s Men,’" according to Deadline.

Maria Schrader, the Emmy-winning director of the Netflix series "Unorthodox," is set to direct the film. Rebecca Lenkiewicz, the screenwriter of the Oscar-winning Polish film "Ida," will pen the adaptation. Brad Pitt is among the big-name producers attached to the film.

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are in negotiations to star as the Times journalists.