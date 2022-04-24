Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

NASCAR legend Richard Childress stands with Ukraine: 'I'd love to see our government get behind them'

Childress said it is 'pitiful' to see what is going on in Ukraine

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
NASCAR legend Richard Childress said he would "love to see our government" get behind Ukrainians in their fight against Russian oppression. During a Sunday appearance on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Childress described the situation as "pitiful" and said all Americans can do now is "pray for them" and "send all the support we can."

RICHARD CHILDRESS: We got a letter from the defense minister of Ukraine thanking us, and we were one of the first ones to jump out there…AMMO, Inc., did, and to be able to do that and see -- it's just pitiful to see what's going on today. All we can do now is pray for them and send all the support we can for them. I'd love to see our government get behind and go do something. We really need it bad. I mean, they're sending money, but man, we've got so much surplus military sitting around the country we could send right there.

