MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace says Trump may throw a reporter 'in jail' during 2nd term

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace suggested on Tuesday that "maybe a reporter ends up in jail" during President Trump's second term during a discussion about whether or not House Democrats pursue impeachment.

Wallace began by stressing how "important" the hearings of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller are on Wednesday and questioned the mindset of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who has been outspoken with her hesitancy to impeach the president.

"I'm sure she has really good reasons, but if any of them are political, she'll be reaping what she sewed," Wallace said.

The "Deadline: White House" host insisted that the Justice Department thought the Mueller report would "illicit" the impeachment proceedings. She went on to speculate what may take place during Trump's second term that could leave Democratic lawmakers regretful for not pursuing impeachment.

"And I think that if Donald Trump is re-elected, and in the second term, maybe a reporter ends up in jail, maybe one of those investigators being investigated for the third time now ends up in jail, I think that every Democrat that blinked when this document came out will have some explaining to do," Wallace told the panel.