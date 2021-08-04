MSNBC's Chris Hayes complains about how Sen. Rubio encouraged people to get vaccinated

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes took time on Wednesday to complain about the way Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, encouraged his followers to get vaccinated.

Rubio posted a 91-second video on his Twitter account where he encouraged people to get vaccinated but also criticized the political obsession with masks.

"Stop with the mask fetish. If you want to wear a mask as a courtesy to those around you or because you are in no mood to get even a little sick go ahead. If you want your kids to mask in school that’s your right. But we aren’t going to mask our way out of this," Rubio tweeted.

Rubio continued by saying that vaccines are the best way to move past the pandemic.

"The overwhelming majority of people who are in the hospital are not vaccinated. The overwhelming majority of people testing positive and are vaccinated are not going to the hospital. So what does common sense tell you? It tells you that if you’re vaccinated, you’re probably not going to get COVID, but if you do, you’re not going to get very sick," Rubio said. "The answer here is not masks. As I said, you're not going to mask your way out of this pandemic. The answer here is vaccines. Get vaccinated. That's the answer."

He also encouraged people to present these facts to concerned citizens and have them make their own decisions "as adults."

The "All In" host attacked Rubio for his video, despite him explicitly telling people to get vaccinated.

"This is a really perfect example of the constant triangulating cowardice and whataboutism that's infected the entire party and movement. He can't just say ‘Hey get [vaccinated]!’. Have to find some way to own the libs," Hayes tweeted.

Many in the press have focused on Republicans' message on vaccines, often times attacking Republicans like Gov. Ron DeSantis for allegedly not promoting vaccines.

The Miami Herald and The Orlando Sentinel accused DeSantis of undermining the vaccine effort in Florida, going so far as to promote the headline "DeSantis stops pushing shots."

DeSantis' press secretary Christina Pushaw responded to these accusations, noting that the governor has promoted vaccines several times since their availability in November of 2020.

"The best way to do that is to get vaccinated," she said. "The vaccines are safe and effective for most people and are freely available everywhere in Florida. Governor DeSantis has mentioned the vaccines positively almost 100 times in public remarks since November 2020."

Back in November, Hayes accused the Republican Party as taking "the side of the virus and actively trying to spread it" for opposing lockdowns and gathering restrictions.