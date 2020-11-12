MSNBC's Chris Hayes said 'entire Republican Party' has sided with COVID-19, 'actively trying to spread it'

MSNBC host Chris Hayes declared on Thursday that “the entire Republican Party” has sided with the coronavirus and is now “actively trying to spread it.”

Hayes caught wind of a tweet from Republican New York City Councilman Joe Borelli, who noted that he will celebrate Thanksgiving with his entire family despite New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo cracking down on gatherings of more than 10 people.

“I'll be having more than 10 ppl at my house on Thanksgiving. My address is public record. Some family will come from (gasp!) New Jersey,” Borelli wrote. “Kids will see their grandparents, cousins will play in the yard, sis in law will bring strawberry rhubarb pie, & a turkey will be overcooked.”

Hayes, an outspoken liberal who hosts the show immediately before Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC program, fired back on Twitter.

“Honestly, don't know what to say. We're all human beings with people we love that we want to see. But increasingly the entire Republican Party has basically taken the side of the virus and are actively trying to spread it,” Hayes wrote in response to Borelli.

Earlier this week, Hayes slammed the Trump administration for not encouraging Americans to hold "virtual" holiday celebrations this year.

As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have increased across the country, Hayes accused the White House on Twitter of not caring about the American people

"Right now, if we had [an] administration that cared one whit about protecting Americans there would be national coordinated messaging all over the place about making Thanksgiving virtual this year (or outdoors where weather permits)! But there is none because they don't care," Hayes wrote.

Cuomo announced new coronavirus restrictions Wednesday – including a cap on the number of people allowed to gather in private homes and a curfew for bars, restaurants and gyms.

All businesses that have a state liquor license, and gyms must close by 10 p.m., the governor said. The rules go into effect Friday.

The move adds to the strain on small businesses around the state that have struggled for months with government restrictions and the pandemic leaving many customers wary of venturing out. It also puts many New Yorkers in an undesirable position for the upcoming holiday season.

