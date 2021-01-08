MSNBC producer called out for accusing Tom Cotton of racist double standard on quelling riots

A MSNBC producer accused Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Friday of having a racist double standard over the use of force to quell violent uprisings, even though Cotton published an op-ed in response to the Capitol riot stating "no quarter for insurrectionists."

"219 days ago, when the targeted crowd was ... different," MSNBC's Adam Weinstein tweeted, linking to a New York Times op-ed Cotton wrote in June that called for military force, if necessary, to put down violent unrest in major cities. The piece was criticized by liberals at the time as racist due to the racially charged nature of the protests gripping the country at the time.

Yet on Thurdsay, a day after a mob of Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol and caused a deadly melee, Cotton penned a Wall Street Journal article calling for "the full force of the law" to be used against anyone who used violence to advance their ends.

""Over the summer, as insurrection gripped the streets, I called to send in the troops if necessary to restore order. On Wednesday insurrectionists occupied the Capitol and disrupted the proceedings of Congress," he wrote. "These groups waved signs with different slogans, but our response must be the same: no quarter for insurrectionists ... Instead of cowering before the mob, we must support the police, arrest the perpetrators, and end the chaos."

Weinstein, a former writer for the liberal New Republic, appeared to get fact-checked by a fellow NBC employee for his slam on Cotton.

"In fairness, he said the same thing this time," NBC News reporter Benjy Sarlin wrote to him.

Cotton is an ally of President Trump but opposed Republican senators who objected to certification of the Electoral College results, saying it would further erode constitutional government.

Cotton was lambasted for his Times op-ed in June by liberals and the newspaper's staffers, who said he was putting Black protesters against police violence in danger. The article led to recriminations at the newspaper, with opinion editor James Bennett resigning after admitting he had not read it. After the Times framed Cotton's piece as calling for "military force against protestors," Cotton pushed back, saying he had argued to send troops to back up police to quell riots, not to put down peaceful protests.

President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and others have said police at the Capitol would have treated Black protesters far more harshly if they breached the building.

Critics slammed Biden and Harris for pushing that narrative after they were slow to criticize leftist violence in major cities last summer. Harris even tweeted out a link to a bail fund for people arrested in connection with rioting in Minneapolis.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.