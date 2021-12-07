Chris Cuomo saga: MSNBC primetime hosts continue ignoring scandal plaguing CNN

MSNBC's primetime lineup has gone an entire week without acknowledging the growing scandal plaguing its liberal rival.

CNN announced on Saturday it had fired anchor Chris Cuomo, who was previously placed on an indefinite suspension last Tuesday over his involvement in brother's scandals. However, his sudden termination was tied to a new sexual misconduct allegation that CNN was made aware of during the week.

Throughout the week, the Peacock network ignored Cuomo's suspension after offering minimal coverage of the bombshell revelations from the documents released from the New York Attorney General's office.

On Saturday and Sunday, MSNBC addressed the breaking news from CNN. But on Monday, not a single MSNBC program mentioned the firing, according to Grabien transcripts.

Particularly, the liberal network's most-watched stars in the primetime lineup have remained quiet on the Cuomo drama from the beginning.

"The Rachel Maddow Show" hosted by Rachel Maddow, who previously went against Cuomo in the 9 p.m. ET time slot, as well as "All In" host Chris Hayes and "The Last Word" host Lawrence O'Donnell, have avoided the explosive documents showing Cuomo was heavily involved in aiding his brother and ousted Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as well as his suspension last week and his dismissal that was announced Saturday.

Before Saturday, MSNBC made no mention that CNN took any action against its embattled anchor, and any coverage of the documents from the New York state investigation into former Gov. Cuomo was significantly downplayed last week on its morning programs.

Both "Way Too Early" host Jonathan Lemire and "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski read the same report last Tuesday word-for-word from the teleprompter while their colleague Stephanie Ruhle similarly addressed the controversy without providing any commentary.

MSNBC previously ignored the sexual harassment allegation the CNN anchor himself faced after veteran TV producer Shelley Ross came forward in September detailing how Cuomo sexually harassed her in 2005 when the two of them worked at ABC News. MSNBC also avoided the awkward return of CNN's chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin from his Zoom masturbation incident.

CNN, in return, almost never covers MSNBC's controversies and outlandish commentary. More recently, CNN harped on Nicki Minaj's tweets expressing vaccine hesitancy but managed to avoid mentioning the viral spat the rapper superstar had with MSNBC host Joy Reid.



CNN announced on Saturday it had terminated Cuomo, who had already been placed on an indefinite suspension for his involvement in his brother's scandals, after CNN learned of "additional information" that expedited Cuomo's firing.

"Reliable Sources" host Brian Stelter confirmed on Sunday that the "additional information" CNN had referenced was a sexual misconduct allegation that was brought to the network's attention by the accuser's attorney, Debra Katz.

According to Katz, her client is a "former junior colleague" from another network, which Stelter asserted was ABC News. Cuomo worked at ABC News from 2006-2013 before joining CNN. Cuomo has denied the new allegations.

Notably, Katz also represents Charlotte Bennett, the second woman to accuse now-ousted Gov. Cuomo of sexual harassment.

The fallen CNN star also announced Monday that he was ending his radio show on SiriusXM.