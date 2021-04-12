MSNBC's Joy Reid blasted for saying she's 'too scurred' to resume normal life after getting vaccinated

MSNBC star Joy Reid is being accused of discouraging her two million Twitter followers from getting the coronavirus vaccine.

On Sunday, Reid's colleague Jonathan Capehart led a panel discussion about the GOP's opposition to vaccine passports. His guest, former Democratic congresswoman Donna Edwards, knocked Republicans for opposing masks and allegedly expressing skepticism about the vaccine. Edwards predicted that while she and fellow liberals get vaccinated, Republicans will be "running around getting COVID."

"I got shot one," Capehart jokingly replied. "I'm still going to be wearing my mask. I'm too scurred."

Reid, however, took it one step further on Twitter.

"I’m with @CapehartJ - I too am one vax down, but even when I get the second shot, I am too 'scurred' to be out there wildin. No flying and no indoor activities for me. Nope!" the "ReidOut" host tweeted.

She added, "And we double mask in our family — the hospital style one with a cute cloth one on top. Will still be doing that for the foreseeable future. Here’s my fun @thereidout mask!"

The MSNBC host's message was ripped on social media.

"Imagine being so reactive that you see people saying 'I'm not getting vaccinated and still living life as normal' and responding by saying 'oh yeah? Well I am going to get vaccinated and still not live life as normal.' Way to own the Trumpers, Joy," Tablet Magazine associate editor Noam Blum reacted.

CBS' '60 MINUTES' SHAMES DESANTIS FOR PRIORITIZING SENIORS IN VACCINE ROLLOUT, SUGGESTS THEY WEREN'T HIGH-RISK

"Do these people realize the damage they do to the credibility of vaccines when they repeatedly insinuate they don’t actually protect you from anything? How does this encourage vaccine-skeptics to get the shot?" asked Natalie Johnson, the communications director for Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

"While telling people to get vaccinated, Joy and others are also doing what they can to undermine their own message. Go get vaccinated... so you can double mask it forever," radio host Jason Rantz tweeted.

"I don’t see how this is different than vaccine trutherism," New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz wrote.

Reid's colleague Rachel Maddow struck quite a different message last week. While she encouraged those who are hesitant to get vaccinated, the prime-time host knocked media who have been "patronizing" and "snobby" on the subject.

"If you are like me and you have been feeling 'oogy' or resistant or if you've just been dragging your feet about whether or not you're going to get the vaccine, I get it," Maddow told viewers on Friday. "You're not a jerk or some sort of fool or some conspiracy theorist for feeling that way. Lots of us have different reasons to feel reluctant or even scared ... But you're not getting the vaccine for you, even if you don't care that much that yourself are going to get COVID. ...

"What you do care about, what will move you, what tips the scales decisively in getting that shot that you really don't want is this: Is that you really don't want to be the person who gets it and spreads it to other people, regardless of the risk of getting it yourself."