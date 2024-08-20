MSNBC’s Joy Reid gushes over joyous DNC attendees: ‘Dancing to the tunes in their own head’

Attendees at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago had a renewed sense of enthusiasm after President Biden left the race and could be seen laughing and singing on the convention floor, according to MSNBC's Joy Reid.

"The ReidOut" host, one of the pro-Democratic, sycophantic faces of MSNBC's political coverage, described the "exuberance" and "joy" among the crowd.

"I have not seen so many Democrats laugh, smile, sing. I mean, there is a song in the air. I don't know if you can hear me behind me, but there's like a little bit of music playing. People are literally dancing to the tunes in their own head," Reid said.

The MSNBC host suggested there is a strong sense of relief among Democrats that she has personally not seen in at least eight years.

"As much as people, I think, adore Joe Biden, they love him. He is beloved in this party. And people were prepared to fight like junkyard dogs to get him over the finish line. There's a sense that it's — it'll be a fight, but it'll be a joyous fight now. It won't be a slog. And I think people are just relieved and happy," she added.

Vice President Kamala Harris is enjoying a spike in favorability as the Democratic Party prepares to formally nominate her in Chicago this week.

The new poll from the Associated Press found that 48% of Americans have a very or somewhat favorable view of Harris, up from 39% earlier this year. Harris has benefited from a deluge of positive media coverage in the weeks since President Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race.

The rise is also a marked improvement over Biden's own favorability when he dropped out of the race. At the time, just 38% of Americans approved of him.

Meanwhile, former President Trump sits at 41% approval, according to the Monday poll.

The race for the White House remains neck-and-neck between Trump and Harris, with most polls placing the candidates within the margin of error. In some polls, Harris leads by a few points; in others, Trump holds the advantage.

