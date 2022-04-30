MSNBC guest blasts GOP ‘witch hunt culture’ bills: Inflicting ‘trauma’ on young people

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During the Friday episode of MSNBC’s The ReidOut, host Joy Reid and her guest Vice News reporter Paola Ramos slammed the "witch hunt culture" of Republican bills around the country to ban abortion, the promotion of critical race theory and gender and sexuality instruction to young children.

They began the discussion talking about recent abortion bills, including the Texas heartbeat bill and two Oklahoma bills recently passed by the state legislature, which Reid described as "turning citizens into bounty hunters with abortion providers in the crosshairs."

Ramos explained what she saw as the real threat from these bills: "The real threat is that it is fundamentally changing the government’s mechanisms and democracy in this country, right, because they are literally deputizing vigilantes, bounty hunters, extremists to take the law into their own hands."

Ramos mentioned that this "bounty hunter" aspect has characterized not just abortion bills.

"A lot of these culture war bills - beyond just the abortion one, right, anti-trans, anti-LGBTQ, anti-CRT bills - at its core is, once again, many of them private citizens doing what typically is the state’s responsibility," she stated, claiming, "That’s exactly what’s happening in Florida with the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill. That’s what’s happening with the WOKE Act bill. It is encouraging parents to sue schools. That’s what happened with [Texas] Governor Abbott’s anti-transgender directive.

"You mandate citizens to report parents if they suspect that their transgender kids are taking these gender-affirming medical treatments," she said.

She declared this is the way that the GOP thinks it will keep control of the country: "That is the GOP understanding - that the only way to stop, what is in my eyes, inevitable, which is, this country becoming majority minority."

Reid remarked, "The irony is the previous time that this mechanism was used was the Fugitive Slave – the two Fugitive Slave Acts."

The segment then cut to an interview between Ramos and a trans teen telling her how they felt persecuted for their identity in their Texas community.

Ramos described the hardship of that teenager’s situation in dealing with the "vigilante bills."

"It goes beyond this witch hunt culture that is being created, right? It goes beyond these vigilante bills. The real crisis is the trauma that this is inflicting on young people," she said.