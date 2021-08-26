MSNBC's Chris Hayes minimizes Kabul attacks that killed American servicemen: 'A THOUSAND' will die from COVID

MSNBC host Chris Hayes was quick to minimize the Kabul terror attacks that have left at least 12 U.S. service members dead.

The Pentagon confirmed on Thursday that 11 Marines and a Navy medic have died following a suicide bombing outside of the Kabul airport amid President Biden's turbulent withdrawal from Afghanistan.

However, the "All In" host attempted to deflect from the tragedy in the Middle East and focus on the coronavirus pandemic.

"Again, probably A THOUSAND people are going to die today from Covid," Hayes tweeted.

He later added, "This was an underestimate, unfortunately."

The liberal MSNBC star was swiftly panned by critics.

"this tweet sucks dude," Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy reacted.

"I'm sure you'd have tweeted this if there was a school shooting, Chris," Tablet Magazine's Noam Blum told Hayes.

Others pointed out that Hayes' tweet seems to inadvertently draw hostility towards the current president.

"I see a lot of people dumping on this tweet from Chris Hayes, but he's right. The Biden Administration is failing on several fronts," The Spectator contributor Stephen Miller wrote.

"True. And who is President right now? This isn't the great retort Chris thinks it is," National Review contributor Pradheep J. Shanker similarly tweeted.

This isn't the first time Hayes landed himself in hot water regarding his rhetoric towards the U.S. troops. In 2012, the MSNBC host was forced to issue an apology for saying he feels "uncomfortable" to refer to fallen soldiers as "heroes" during a broadcast on Memorial Day weekend.

"On Sunday, in discussing the uses of the word "hero" to describe those members of the armed forces who have given their lives, I don't think I lived up to the standards of rigor, respect and empathy for those affected by the issues we discuss that I've set for myself. I am deeply sorry for that," Hayes wrote in a statement.

Additionally, Hayes' MSNBC colleague Malcolm Nance similarly faced backlash for his callous tweet as the attacks occurred, writing, "20 YEARS- FYI there have been terrorist suicide bombers killing civilians nearly DAILY in Afghanistan. This ain’t new. It’s why we are leaving. #DealWithIt." He later deleted the tweet.