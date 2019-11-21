Andrew Yang supporters gathered outside MSNBC debate blasting network's treatment of candidate

Protesters gathered outside of the MSNBC-hosted debate on Wednesday night in defense of 2020 presidential hopeful Andrew Yang, with many of them accusing the liberal network of a negative bias.

Members of the #YangGang were seen chanting "M-S-N-B-C, hands off our democracy!" at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, the site of the Democrats' fifth debate.

Yang received the least amount of speaking time of the 10 participants on the debate stage with 6:48, roughly half of the time Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., received. Yang also did not receive a question from the moderators until 32 minutes into the debate.

The hashtags #YangMediaBlackout and #MSNBCFearsYang made waves on social media.

MSNBC did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Yang knocked MSNBC during an interview Thursday.

"America saw it. I went 32 minutes without a question and I was raising my hand trying to get a word in edgewise during that time,” Yang said.

Yang's White House bid has exceeded many expectations on the campaign trail. In a recent Iowa poll from CNN and the Des Moines Register, the entrepreneur reached 3 percent support, tying him with Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., along with Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, and billionaire donor Tom Steyer.

However, in an on-air graphic of that poll, Yang was missing from the roster -- even though it included former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who polled at 2 percent, and Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., at 1 percent.

"Why does @MSNBC keep leaving out @AndrewYang on their graphics (actually at 3% here)?" political commentator Ian Bremmer asked Sunday. "This has happened on a number of occasions, I haven’t seen with any other candidate. It’s not just a slip-up. Unacceptable."

MSNBC offered an apology to Yang later Sunday, claiming it "inadvertently" left him off the graphic and shared a graphic that included him as well as the several candidates who had polled at zero percent.

The Yang campaign didn't seem to welcome the apology.

"Thank you @MSNBC, for making this apology for the 15th time. The #YangGang is very excited for #16," Yang campaign manager Zach Graumann reacted.

Writer and vocal Yang supporter Scott Santens previously documented every instance in which MSNBC or CNN left the tech businessman off a graphic.

Between MSNBC, NBC News and NBC digital platforms, Santens' thread included 15 other instances depicting Yang's absence dating back to June. CNN had at least five instances as well.