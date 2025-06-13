Mother of murdered jogger slams Rep. Crockett for dismissing migrant crime victims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A mother whose daughter was murdered by an undocumented migrant is speaking out against the recent unrest in Los Angeles and pushing back on political rhetoric from Democratic lawmakers.

Patty Morin, the mother of 37-year-old Rachel Morin, appeared on "Fox & Friends" Friday to voice her frustration over ongoing anti-ICE protests and remarks made during a recent House hearing on sanctuary cities.

"To have all these protests for illegal immigrants, they're not even American citizens," Morin said. "While completely ignoring or at minimal, just acknowledging sometimes the names, sometimes not, the American citizens that are dying, the children that are being raped, the people that are being burned alive."

Rachel Morin, a mother of five, was attacked and killed while jogging in Maryland. Authorities say she was ambushed, beaten and strangled by Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, an undocumented migrant who was convicted of her murder earlier this year.

Patty Morin’s remarks came after Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas made comments during a House Oversight Committee hearing, where she accused Republicans of "cherry-picking" victims of illegal immigration and downplaying the threat of white supremacy.

"I don't know how many hearings we [are going to] have about the fact that there's been this one immigrant that killed this one person," Crockett said Thursday. "And no, I'm not excusing any killings by them or white supremacists. But they haven't had these hearings."

The hearing called the governors of states with sanctuary city policies to testify, including Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Crockett apologized to the governors for having to speak and called the hearing "political theater."

Morin strongly disagreed with Crockett’s comments and took issue with the congresswoman’s criticism of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

"One of the things that Crockett said was that President Trump is spending millions of dollars to protect American citizens, to send in ICE and the National Guard," said Morin. "She forgot to say that these sanctuary cities and states are spending billions of dollars to freely give things to illegal immigrants that the American citizen does not receive."

Morin has become a vocal supporter of Trump’s immigration agenda and has appeared alongside him at several public events. She continues to call for stricter immigration enforcement, saying what happened to her daughter should never happen to another family.

"The American people see that the [Democratic Party] and the liberals have no concern for the American people, for the everyday American citizen," Morin said. "They only have concern for their agenda. And that agenda is nothing more than to weaken and dismantle our country."