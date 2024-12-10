Rachel Morin's mom pleads senators 'hear our cries for help' in mass deportations hearing testimony

FIRST ON FOX: The mother of a woman allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant pleaded with Judiciary Committee senators to secure the border in her written testimony for a hearing led by committee Democrats titled, "How Mass Deportations Will Separate American Families, Harm Our Armed Forces, and Devastate Our Economy."

"I live 1,800 miles from the southern border in a small town in northern Maryland. Yet a man who was wanted for murder in El Salvador made his way to my community... and ambushed my daughter on a quaint walking trail in broad daylight," wrote Patty Morin, the mother of Rachel Morin who died in 2023.

Rachel Morin was a mother of five. Following her death, a grand jury in Maryland voted to formally charge the suspect, illegal immigrant Victor Martinez Hernandez, 23, with two counts of murder, two counts of rape and one count each of sex offense and kidnapping.

"We felt relieved when the suspect was finally caught. But that relief quickly turned to horror and outrage when we learned that the suspect was an illegal immigrant. This man was wanted for killing a woman in his home country when he walked into ours," Patty wrote in her planned testimony.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., recently previewed the Tuesday hearing, saying it "will examine the consequences of President-elect Donald Trump’s plan for mass deportations, as well as stress the need to shift our focus toward sensible solutions that would bring order to the border and provide a path to citizenship to longtime residents with no serious criminal convictions."

Patty will be one of five witnesses at the hearing.

"I really want you to hear my words and take to heart what I and other families across America are saying. Please hear our cries for help! You each have taken an oath...an oath to serve our nation and the citizens who make it great. Protect Americans by securing our borders," she said in her testimony.

The hearing and Patty Morin's testimony comes as both parties prepare for the mass deportations of illegal immigrants that have been promised by the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump. He has also said he will further fortify the southern border and continue building his wall.

Rachel Morin's death was one of several high-profile deaths of women in the U.S. allegedly at the hands of illegal immigrants during the Biden administration. Some of the other cases that garnered national media attention and outrage were those of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray in Texas and Laken Riley in Georgia.