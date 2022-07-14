Mollie Hemingway on inflation: This isn't just a 'Biden problem,' it's a Democrat problem

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway said the Democratic Party has gone from mainstream to extreme Thursday on "Special Report," and needs to change its platform to align with voters.

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: I think the problem is this is not just a Joe Biden problem. This is a problem shared by every voting member of the Democrat Party. The policies that made inflation so bad included spending packages that were supported by 100 percent of the senators and members of Congress who are Democrats. So it's not really a Biden economy so much as a Democrat economy in almost a third term of the modern Democrat Party ushered in by Barack Obama. The political issue is it’s really a contrast with the Trump economy.

Pre-Covid you had real wage growth, you had real wage gains for middle class families and working class families and that does speak to why those people are moving to the Republican Party and moving away from the Democrat Party as the Democrats get more focused on pleasing their wealthy interests.

Democrats are too extreme on social issues. During the Clinton era the mantra for abortion was safe, legal and rare. Now it’s abortion on demand for any reason at all through all nine months of pregnancy. If you’re trying to move back Hispanic voters, who are largely Roman Catholic or evangelical, that is no way to go about it not to mention the extremism and how they talk about tans issues and other important things.

